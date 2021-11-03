Covid: Covaxin, the Indian vaccine from Bharat Biotech, now approved by the WHO

By Laurent P. Posted on November 3, 2021 at 6:42 p.m.

The WHO announced on Wednesday November 3 that it had granted emergency approval for a brand new vaccine against Covid, Covaxin, developed by the Indian biotech Bharat Biotech. A vaccine effective, according to the World Health Organization, at 78% against the virus, requiring two injections four weeks apart.

A new vaccine against Covid enter the race! Covaxin – that’s its name – was developed by Indian biotech Bharat Biotech, and received, this Wednesday, November 3, its emergency approval by theWorld Health Organization. An inactivated virus vaccine that would be 78% effective against Covid, transportable and long-term storage at low temperature (between 2 and 8 degrees), and requiring only two injections four weeks apart. This is the eighth vaccine to receive this approval, after that of Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (in two versions), Sinovac, Sinopharm and Johnson & johnson.

A vaccine that is revealed, according toWHO, “particularly well suited to low and middle income countries due to the ease with which it can be stored“. Regarding its structure, it is a inactivated virus vaccine – fairly common technology for this type of product – including a new adjuvant, making it more effective compared to other similar vaccines, according to Indian biotech. And an approval which thus makes it possible to “facilitate international recognition of the vaccine“, as explained by our colleagues from Le Monde, making it suitable for integrating the system Covax, set up to help with immunization in the poorest countries.





“WHO approval is a significant step towards global access to Covaxin which is safe, effective and already widely used in India“, explained the doctor for his part. Krishna Ella, boss of Bharat Biotech. An approval which should also “facilitate travel for many Indian citizens and it contributes to vaccine equity“, as the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs explained in a tweet, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. “This emergency approval increases the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical means to end the pandemic“, also indicated for her part the doctor Mariangela Simao, responsible for access to medicines at theWorld Health Organization.

A vaccine already produced on a large scale … And for good reason: Bharat Biotech explains having a current production capacity of 50 to 55 million doses per month, and intends to increase the rate, to reach the billion doses produced by the end of 2021. A production which should extend to others countries, technology transfers being “also on-going to companies in India, US and other countries“, according to biotech.