Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski are stainless

What follows after this advertisement

But where will they stop? Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and Robert Lewandowski, 33, again offered a demonstration last night in the Champions League. The first turned into a hero of Manchester United in this competition, scoring a double to snatch the draw. Here is Cristiano Ronaldo more than ever at the top of the ranking of the best scorers of all time in the Champions League, with 139 goals on the clock.

The English press has eyes only for him this Wednesday morning and multiplies the headlines to his glory. Deserved so much Cristiano Ronaldo manages to fill with his goals the enormous collective deficiencies of the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It’s been 3 consecutive games that his goals at the end of the match have offered points to his club, almost miraculously at the top of his group with 7 points.





Lewandowski, 8 goals in 4 matches!

The second offered him a hat-trick against Benfica, in a one-sided game largely won by Bayern Munich, 5-2. The Pole is now 81 goals in C1. Above all, he dominates the scorers’ standings for this season, with 8 goals scored in just 4 games! Which does not prevent him from quibbling, with a smile. “A perfect evening? I still missed a penalty. It will only happen to me once, I promise ”, he launched on Amazon Prime Deutschland.

Elected man of the match by UEFA, Lewandowski was also praised by his coach Julian Nagelsmann. “He is the best striker in the world and he will remain so for a long time to come”. As for Bayern Munich, with already 12 points (4 wins in 4 games), they are already qualified for the rest of the competition.