Cristiano Ronaldo compared to Michael Jordan by Ole Gunnar Solskjær

What follows after this advertisement

Still determining in the Champions League with a brace against Atalanta (2-2) which made it possible to snatch the draw, Cristiano Ronaldo is decisive for Manchester United. The Portuguese striker, who has 5 goals in the competition, was congratulated after the meeting by his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Impressed by the performance of his star, the Norwegian split a comparison to show the impact of his player in the Mancunian workforce.





“Of course Cristiano is a leader in the squad, but that’s what he does, he scores goals. We’re not happy that we conceded two goals, but he delivers those moments and I’m sure the Chicago Bulls weren’t bothered to have Michael Jordan either. “, conceded in a press conference Ole Gunnar Solskjær. If Cristiano Ronaldo is valuable, Manchester United are not yet out of the woods despite their first place in the group (with as many points as Villarreal) since Atalanta remains at two points and the battle will be tough in the last two days.