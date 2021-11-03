Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United again, Juventus and Bayern Munich roll out

First in Group F by a short lead, Manchester United had to win on the lawn of Atalanta, who also played first place in the group on Tuesday evening, in order to take a big step towards the knockout stages. In this meeting at stake, the Dea returned quickly to this meeting and opened the scoring after a good recovery from Ilicic, who took advantage of a very poor reading of De Gea to open the scoring (1-0, 12th). After losing Varane to injury, the Red Devils pushed and equalized thanks to Ronaldo, who offered his 4th goal in the Champions League (1-1, 45th).

But despite the awakening initiated by the Portuguese star, the Mancunians encountered a playful and uninhibited Bergamo team. After the break, Palomino found Zapata on the edge of offside. With his left foot, the Colombian restored the advantage to the Italian team (2-1, 57th). As the Dea headed for victory, Ronaldo, again, saved his partners (2-2, 90th). A very important draw for Solskjaer’s men, who remain at the top of Group H before going to Villarreal. The Spaniards also beat Bern thanks to a goal from Capua (1-0, 36th) and an achievement by Danjuma at the end of the game (2-0, 89th). Atalanta, third and two points behind the Spaniards is still alive before a trip to the Young Boys.

Third in its group behind Benfica and Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona had no room for error on the lawn of Dynamo Kiev. Winner at Camp Nou (1-0), the Blaugranas nevertheless struggled to make a difference in Ukraine and could even have conceded the opening scoring in the first period (25th, 42nd). In pain, the Catalans managed to open the scoring on a beautiful recovery from Fati, directly in the skylight (1-0, 70th). A more than important victory for the Catalans, who go back to second place in the group before a crucial match against Benfica, on the penultimate day.





In the other group E meeting, Bayern Munich once again played against Benfica. After a goal refused for the Lisbonists on offside (16th), Lewandowski and Gnabry allowed the Germans to take the lead (2-0, 26th, 32nd). Morato reduced the score before the break (3-1, 38 ‘), before Lewandowski missed a penalty (45’). After the break, Sané and Lewandowski sealed the score (4-1, 49th, 62nd) and allowed Bayern Munich to qualify and be assured of finishing in first place. The Polish striker even offered himself a hat-trick in this game for a 5-2 final victory. The trip to Kiev will therefore be quiet for Nagelsmann’s men.

After Chelsea’s victory in Malmö earlier in the evening (1-0), Juventus had to win against Zenit to keep three points ahead of the Londoners. Quickly in this meeting, Dybala opened the scoring with a powerful recovery from the left (1-0, 12th) before the Russians equalized thanks to a deflection of … Bonucci against his camp (1-1, 26th). The rest of the meeting was much more contested but the Bianconeri regained the advantage thanks to a double from Dybala, from the penalty spot (2-1, 58th). With a beautiful cross strike, Chiesa put an end to the suspense (3-1, 74th), before the achievement of Morata (4-1, 82nd). Chelsea-Juventus, on the next day, promises to be the Group H final.

