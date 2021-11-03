Dallas: followers of QAnon movement rally hoping for JFK’s deceased son to appear

The pictures are amazing. In the original sense of the word. Followers of the QAnon conspiracy movement gathered on Tuesday in Dallas, Texas, hoping to witness the reappearance of John F. Kennedy’s son, who died in a plane crash 22 years ago, local press reported.

At around 1 p.m. local time, hundreds of people gathered at Dealey Plaza in the heart of Dallas, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The fanatics #QAnon are more and more in Dallas on the place where JF Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. They think that he will reappear in a few hours, that he is not dead. Madness is gnawing at America.pic.twitter.com/I0BwO4XWrU – Théo Laubry 🇺🇸 (@TheoLaubry) November 2, 2021

One of the theories circulated by the QAnon Nebula states that the son of “JFK”, John F. Kennedy Jr, died in 1999 with his wife Carolyn and his sister-in-law Lauren when the plane he was piloting crashed. at sea off the state of Massachusetts, was to reappear around noon, to announce the return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States. The conspirators believed he had been living in hiding for over 20 years.



JFK’s son did not resurrect

Donald Trump was to become “the king among kings” ensured a publication posted Monday on a QAnon account. Alas, the revelation did not take place and, a few hours later, the rain had dispersed the last supporters of QAnon.

“The very large crowd gathered for the reappearance of JFK Jr. after his simulated death is not something funny,” responded Democratic Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy on Twitter. “This is an extremely worrying sign of how the political debate has become completely detached from the truth,” he stressed.

Born in 2017 in the United States, the QAnon movement takes its name from enigmatic messages posted by a certain “Q”, supposed to be a senior American official close to former US President Donald Trump. The QAnon Nebula is notably a proponent of a theory that Joe Biden and the Democrats are part of a global Satanist and pedophile conspiracy.