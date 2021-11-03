Death of Lââm’s husband: Maxime Dereymez, his partner in DALS, makes revelations

While Lââm has just lost her husband Robert Suber, Maxime Dereymez, who shared the stage with her in Dancing with the stars, spoke. He praised his courage and made some confidences.

Lââm is in mourning. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the singer announced the death of her husband, Robert suber. While they were to celebrate their 25 years of marriage, the latter passed away as a result of a pancreatic cancer. “RIP Suber. My husband forever” she said on Instagram. A loss which leaves her in immense sadness but which also affects Maxime Dereymez. After sharing the stage with the ’90s star in Dance with the stars in season 11, the dancer spoke. “She kept me posted. It’s very sad for her. I’ve never met her.” confided Maxime Dereymez to Leisure TV. According to her, Lââm had given her an apartment gift to her husband during rehearsals for the program broadcast on TF1. “She also gave me a record by artist Nat King Cole, whom I really like and he liked very much. We had similar tastes. I would have liked to meet him. We would have talked about music together. “ he added before saluting his courage. “She was very strong” he concluded.

Lââm: what did her husband, Robert Suber, die of?

In an Instagram post dated Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the interpreter of Little sister gave some details about her husband’s last moments. “He suffered the martyrdom of pancreatic cancer to vomit his feces for 26 days in terrible horrible suffering awaiting his skinny death … His bones could be seen … I saw him die in front of me helpless” she confided with a lot of emotion. In comments, many celebrities have supported him.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge