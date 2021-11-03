Despite her elimination, Clémence says she has succeeded in her adventure

“We can achieve a Koh Lanta without necessarily winning it ”, assures Clémence to 20 minutes. The thirty-something, who won in two editions, will not win a third victory with the edition “The legend” currently broadcast on TF1.

In Tuesday’s episode, she lost with Coumba in a disputed event in the arena won by Alexandra. She claims to have left the game “with serenity”. “I lived the adventure that I wanted to live, by having the behavior that I wanted to have”, she insists. She, who had been in the crosshairs of others since day one, will have remained on the show for an additional twenty-four days.

On the island of the banished, Coumba gave him a cold welcome, not forgiving him for having mentioned his name – and therefore contributed to his elimination – during the meeting of the ambassadors. The vengeful mood and resentful spikes of his former acolyte did not spoil the pleasure of Clémence in the home stretch. “She was disappointed with me. We each express our anger or disappointment in our own way, ”she slips magnanimously.

However, several months after the end of filming, the two women still have not burst the abscess. “She didn’t want us to talk about it. Maybe she needs time, maybe it will never happen. My door remains open, I have no animosity towards her. When she’s ready to come to me, I will, ”she says.





“I have no regrets for having given my amulet to Alix”

If they have the opportunity to discuss it, Clémence will deliver her arguments: “I was based on gambling facts. I realized that Coumba had a very fuzzy, somewhat contradictory way of playing, she explains. And my first elimination, I owed it to him. “

Its second elimination, it owes in part to Alix. The one who had kept her place in Koh Lanta thanks to the immunity amulet that Clémence had offered him, did not hesitate to vote against his savior at the next council. “She turned her jacket over, but it was either her or me, so I can understand that.” I am in favor of trying to understand the motivations of people rather than condemning what they do, ”reacts the thirty-something, fair play.

And to add: “I have no regrets to have given my amulet to Alix because at the time, it was the best solution to try to save myself, I had no ally, all the yolks were going. vote against me… I had the cards in hand to try something and move the lines. This poker move was not enough, however.

“Each candidate has a different vision. Alix thinks it’s a game and that no matter what. Me, I allowed myself to do strategy without forgetting that my word has a value and that I will never betray it, comments Clémence. It’s my way of playing, it’s what allowed me to win twice. With Alix’s way of playing, can we go to the end and win the adventure? The future will tell. “