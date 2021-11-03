Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 postponed, the year 2023 targeted?

Both announced at Blizzcon 2019, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 seem to share the same fate. Both games, eagerly awaited, are struck by the departure of several officials while new postponements have just been announced.

Summary Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 postponed

The co-leader on departure, Blizzard undergoing restructuring

Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 postponed

It was when it came time to reveal its third quarter financial results that the news broke. In a slide of the slideshow presented to investors, Blizzard Activision says it is pushing back its predictions for the release of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2. A decision that the company justifies as follows:

We are now planning a later than expected launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4. This allows more development time for teams to provide the community with the gaming experiences they deserve, and predisposes franchises to a success over several years.

In other words, Blizzard evokes content planned for 2022 (without naming neither Overwatch 2 nor Diablo 4) at a later date. A postponement also undertaken following the departure of key position managers from these two franchises. Last August, Jesse McCree and Luis Barriga (respectively lead designer and director on Diablo IV) left the company. Regarding Overwatch 2, it was Chacko Sonny (in-game development supervisor) who left the ship on September 22. A spokesperson then mentioned that Overwatch 2 was doing well and was “in the final stages of its production“.

The co-leader on departure, Blizzard undergoing restructuring

A wave of departure that began this summer with the complaint filed by the State of California against Blizzard for toxic culture. The departure of President J. Allen Brack followed, the source of many separations between the company and its employees. To replace J. Allen Brack, Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal have been appointed co-directors of the company.





A duo that has ceased to be since yesterday since Jen Oneal also left Blizzard, three months after taking office as co-director. In a departure letter to employees, she explains that she wants to have a wider impact on the industry and wants “find out what I can achieve to make play and diversity work together“She explains joining the Women In Games International association, a non-profit association, which was the subject of a donation of one million euros from Activision Blizzard.

Events and statements that go in the direction of the guideline issued by Blizzard. For example, the 2022 edition of BlizzConline was canceled to change the format of the conference to make it “as welcoming, safe and inclusive as possible.” ”

Source : Activision (1) (2)

Read also :