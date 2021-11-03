Diet: what is the Le Panse method, which made Valérie Trierweiler lose 10 kilos?

In an Instagram post, Valérie Trierweiler mentioned the Le Panse method which, according to her, made her lose ten kilos. What does this technique consist of?

It is a method that apparently worked well with Valérie Trierweiler. Indeed, this Tuesday, November 2, the former companion of François Hollande posted on her Instagram account, the diet that allowed him to lose 10 pounds: the Le Panse method. She believes in it so much, that she decided to write the preface to the book Food rebalancing, stop dieting. “I don’t do prefaces every day for books on food rebalancing! But for Le Panse Bénédicte, yes right away. Because I know his method, which I have experimented with and which has been successful for me. was relieved of ten kilos without having the feeling of depriving me. Bénédicte is a doctor in physiology, so I do not understand anything about her calculations but I know that they are good and effective! is what I’m going to do! “, she proclaimed in legend.

But what does the Le Panse method consist of? According to this doctor in physiology as clarified by Valérie Trierweiler, Bénédicte Le Panse advocates food rebalancing to lose weight. But don’t think of it as a draconian diet. Indeed, the concept is quite simple: depending on your genetic makeup, the amount of protein, sugar and fat each need is calculated. “This quantity will be adapted in relation to a precise objective which can be the form or the sports performance. It is a calculation which is based on an equation and which I propose in the book. In my work, I also use an equation which is as close as possible to calorimetry and to a machine that I use in my laboratory in Orléans “, specifies Bénédicte Le Panse, during an interview for her publishing house.

Bénédicte Le Panse: “It makes it possible to work miracles”

In her book, she therefore proposes a “à la carte study for every reader”. Valérie Trierweiler’s friend explains also the importance of the thyroid: “You just need to stimulate the machine by offering it the most suitable fuel. This makes it possible to work miracles and to go very far. The right food and the right quantity are essential to be in shape but also to avoid tendonitis, inflammations … It also influences irritability, everyone’s sleep problems “. A method that apparently worked well on the body of the former First Lady.

A diet involves risks, it is necessary to institute a medical follow-up.

