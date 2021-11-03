DIRECT. Covid-19: “It is in the west of France that the virus now circulates the most”, warns Eric Caumes

Follow the events of the day live:

9:56 a.m. Recruitment in ski resorts: “There is a delay in ignition”, according to the president of France montagne. Professionals are struggling to recruit seasonal workers in the resorts. “Restaurants and bars are very affected”, explains on France Info the president of France montagne Jean-Luc Boch.

9:33. Return of the ferry connecting Algiers to Marseille. Interrupted by the Algerian authorities since March 2020, officially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, maritime passenger transport between Algeria and France resumed service on Tuesday with the arrival in Marseille of a first ferry from the Algeria Ferries company.

Departing from Algiers overnight from Monday to Tuesday, nearly 9 hours behind schedule, due to sanitary measures, the Badji Mokhtar III, a brand new ship of the Algerian public company, docked at the port of Marseille at 7 p.m., with 1,094 passengers and 485 vehicles on board.

8:59 am. “It is in the west of France that the virus now circulates the most”, explains the head of the infectious diseases department of Pitié-Salpêtrière, on BFMTV.

8:54 a.m. “It is very unlikely that we will find a miracle treatment against covid,” says Eric Caumes.

8:50 am. “We cannot stop this virus, the zero covid strategy is impossible,” explains Éric Caumes.

8:44 am. “We do not have enough perspective on the vaccination of young children,” says Éric Caumes.

8:42 am. “Now is not the time to abolish the sanitary pass”, indicates Éric Caumes, head of the infectious diseases department at Pitié-Salpêtrière.

8:39 am. “It is absolutely necessary that people at risk make a third injection,” says Eric Caumes.

8:37. “We must be a little worried about the epidemic resumption which will correspond with the flu but not too much”, highlighted Éric Caumes, head of the infectious diseases department at Pitié-Salpêtrière, on BFMTV.

8:22 a.m. The Los Angeles sheriff denounces the vaccination obligation for his police officers. The Los Angeles County Sheriff strongly criticizes the requirement for his police officers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, saying it risked pushing many holdouts to resign or retire early.

This summer, Los Angeles County, home to about ten million people, decreed that all of its employees, including police officers, must be vaccinated against the coronavirus by October 1.

County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says more than a quarter of its roughly 16,000 employees (4,185, including 3,187 police officers) were at risk of losing their jobs as a result of the decree.

7:56 a.m. “A new turn of the sanitary screw in business, with a return to teleworking, is not on the agenda”, Explain Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, Employment and Integration.

7:49 am. “We are very attentive to the situation of students, that’s why we had set up meals at 1 euro”, declares Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, Employment and Integration, on France 2.

7:36. The Fed ready to reduce its support, inflation in the sights. The US Central Bank is expected to announce on Wednesday the gradual reduction in its support for the economy, a much anticipated measure now that the recovery seems solid and that inflation appears stronger and more tenacious than expected. The decision is expected Wednesday at 2 p.m. (7 p.m. in France), with the publication of a press release following the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC) which began on Tuesday at noon.

“The Fed should vote unanimously to reduce its $ 120 billion per month in asset purchases,” Grant Thornton economist Diane Swonk commented in a note. These purchases had made it possible to prevent a financial crisis from being superimposed on the economic crisis linked to Covid-19, by making credit more fluid and pushing long rates down. But the economic recovery is now on track.

7:27. Peru, the country most affected by the Covid, remembers its deaths. Smiling faces against a background of an azure sky: in the houses of the poor neighborhoods of Piura, in the far north of Peru, large posters revive the memory of the deaths of Covid-19 in this country which holds the sad world record for death by inhabitant. Peru, a population of 33 million, has officially recorded 2.2 million cases and the death toll exceeds 200,000, including 12,000 in the Piura region.



7:10. Peru: resignation of the Minister of the Interior after a party in the midst of a pandemic. The Peruvian Minister of the Interior, Luis Barranzuela, resigned, less than a month after taking office, after a controversy over a party organized at his home in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. His resignation was accepted by leftist president Pedro Castillo.

The 58-year-old retired policeman found himself under fire from criticism after TV Latina reported that he hosted a party at his home in Lima on Sunday to celebrate Creole Song Day and Halloween night , which had been expressly prohibited by decree a few days earlier.

6:59 am. Attendance at spa towns: “encouraging” but “insufficient”, according to professionals. Nearly 300,000 curists attended French spas in 2021, figures “encouraging” but half lower than before the health crisis linked to Covid-19, announced this Wednesday the National Council of thermal establishments (CNETh).

“It’s already much better than in 2020 (200,000 curists) but it is very insufficient”, declares Thierry Dubois, president of the CNETh, who takes part until Friday in the European Meetings of hydrotherapy in Vichy (Allier).

The loss of turnover, which amounted to 63% in 2020, is estimated at 40% for 2021.

6:45 am. Green light for the launch of vaccination for 5-11 year olds in the United States. Some 28 million children aged 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, a new step in the vaccination campaign that was eagerly awaited by many parents.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) officially recommended injections for this age group on Tuesday evening, after authorization late last week by the US Drug Agency (FDA).

Today, following a rigorous review and authorization process by the FDA, the CDC has formally recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11. This is encouraging news, and a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus. https://t.co/JjaLbqTDTp – President Biden (@POTUS) November 3, 2021

US President Joe Biden immediately hailed a “turning point” in the fight against the pandemic. “This will allow parents to put an end to months of worrying for their children,” he said.

6:40 am. Anti-Covid vaccine: for the executive, the puzzle of the third dose. As the epidemic resumes and the recall campaign for the elderly and the most vulnerable is launched, the government is considering its extension to the entire population, while encountering the difficulties of linking this new injection to the health past . Our analysis.

6:35 am. The epidemic is on the rise in France. 6,680 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in France, including 1,091 people in critical care, according to Public Health France.

6.30 a.m. 75 new deaths in France in the last 24 hours. A total of 117,763 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6:25 am. 88% of the adult population has a complete vaccination schedule. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 51,258,012 people have received at least one injection, or 76% of the total population, according to the latest report from the Directorate General of Health (DGS). 50,085,582 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, or 74.3% of the total population. 90% of the major population had received at least one injection and 88% of the major population had a complete vaccination schedule.

6:20 am. Health restrictions in the Netherlands. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is taking action to counter an outbreak of coronavirus contaminations in the Netherlands, including the return of the compulsory wearing of masks in closed public establishments such as shops. The government is also reintroducing the 1.5m social distancing rule, and the obligation to present the health pass will be extended to places like museums and restaurant terraces. He advises his fellow citizens to favor teleworking. Our article.