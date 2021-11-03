Do you have an interest in opening a PER before the end of the year?



Why open a PER by the end of the year to prepare for retirement? (Credits: 123RF)

Are you planning to open a PER or do you already have an old retirement savings product like PERP? In which cases do you have an interest in opening an individual retirement savings plan before the end of the year?

Individual PER

The individual PER is a retirement savings product launched in 2019 under the Pacte law. It replaces the old devices such as the PERP and the Madelin retirement contract, now closed to marketing, but on which the holders of these contracts can still make payments.

The individual PER allows you to save in order to build up capital or additional income for retirement. This is why payments made to an individual PER are blocked until retirement, except in the cases of early release provided for by law, including the purchase of the main residence. In return for this blocking, the saver benefits from a tax advantage, which he can activate either at the time of payments or at the time of retirement.

Tax exemption with individual PER

Activate the tax benefit at the time of payments

The sums paid into an individual PER are deductible from the taxpayer’s taxable income, within the limit of the ceiling provided for by law. For payments made in 2021, he can deduct from his 2021 taxable income up to 10% of the 2020 taxable income, up to a limit of 32,908 euros or, if this is more favorable for him, up to 4,113 euros.





If he does not make a payment or makes payments without reaching the limit, then the unused balance of the deduction limit for one year can be carried over to the following three years. In addition, it is also possible to pool the ceilings within a married or civil partnership couple. The total deduction limit for contributions paid in 2021 is shown on the 2020 income tax notice.

Taking out an individual PER before the end of the year will therefore allow you to reduce your 2021 income tax. The higher your TMI (marginal tax bracket), the greater the tax reduction. For example, for a payment of 1,000 euros, the tax reduction will be 300 euros for a taxpayer taxable at a TMI of 30% and it will be 410 euros for a taxpayer taxable at a TMI of 41%.

Note: for TNS (self-employed workers), payments are deductible from taxable profit, up to a limit of 10% of taxable profit and 32,908 euros, to which is added 15% of the fraction of taxable profit between one and eight 2020 PASS, i.e. 43,192 euros. Overall, payments are deductible up to a maximum amount of 76,101 euros.

Activate the tax benefit on exit

Low-taxed savers today who anticipate higher taxation once they retire (for example young savers) can opt for non-deductibility of the sums paid on entry. They will then benefit from a tax advantage on leaving (at the time of retirement). In this case, there is no particular urgency to open an individual PER before the end of the year. However, it is recommended that you start saving as early as possible for retirement, regularly, even small amounts.

Transfer of a PERP or a Madelin retirement contract to an individual PERP

Savers who hold a PERP or a Madelin retirement contract may also have an interest in opening an individual PERP. Indeed, the Pacte law allows them to transfer their PERP / Madelin retirement contract to an individual PER, often more modern and more flexible. However, there is no urgency to carry out this operation before the end of the year because the payments can be made on the old or the new system and give rise to the same tax benefit.