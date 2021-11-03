Don’t forget the words: La Havraise Virginie is taking part in the Masters for the second time

76 news See my news

Follow this media

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Havraise Virginie will participate in its second Masters of “Don’t forget the lyrics”. (© Air Productions)

Virginie, a 36-year-old woman from Le Havre, is participating for the second time in the Masters of “Don’t forget the lyrics”, a program broadcast on France 2 and presented by Nagui. Since her participation in 2019, the young woman from Le Havre (Seine-Maritime), who has lived in Paris for a long time, has won 15 victories and 131,000 euros. Interview with the 31e maestro who will face Jérémy (7e in the ranking), Tuesday November 2, 2021, from 6:40 p.m.

News: Your first TV appearance in Don’t Forget the Lyrics was in November 2019, why did you decide to cast?

Virginia: I had six castings, in Paris, in Rouen, before being taken. The last, in 2019, I did it in Le Havre, to the Seafarers. I thought that maybe my hometown would bring me luck. I was always interested in the lyrics, what the songs were about. Especially English songs. This is how I learned English. I really had this talent that was a bit useless on a daily basis. But when I saw the show, I found that I answered quite often enough, that there were songs that I liked. So I said to myself “why not me”!

A great experience

What did you find the most difficult during the castings and then the program broadcast on France 2?

: During the castings, the hardest part was singing a capella in front of fifty pairs of eyes. I had never sung in front of anyone except my family! During the show, I managed to reassure myself by telling myself that the audience was watching the musicians or even Nagui. I didn’t think about the viewers, which made me feel at ease on stage.

And conversely, what did you like the most?

: It’s a great experience. We are really pampered. We meet people. Some candidates have become friends. With the other maestros, we are a family.

The best candidates of the show

You are going to live your second Masters of “Don’t forget the lyrics” (which brings together the best candidates), how did you experience your first participation?





: In 2019, I was at the gates of the Masters because I was 20th in the ranking which is established according to the earnings, but at the time, only the first 16 were qualified. I was already very happy with my career and my earnings, 131,000 euros, which allowed me to repay my mortgage in advance.

In 2020, the number of selected candidates increased from 16 to 32. I was then 26th, so I was able to participate [NDLR : Virginie remportera 2 000 euros supplémentaires]. Having neither radio nor TV, I had worked a little more on recent songs by Christophe Maé, Kendji Girac, Clara Luciani, etc … which come back often. Me, I love Jacques Brel, Georges Brassens, Johnny Hallyday etc. I have a very large repertoire but I am not precise, and the program is precise.

How did you approach your second participation, the broadcast of which begins this Tuesday, November 2, 2021 for you but whose recording took place three weeks ago?

: In April 2021, I lost my job. I am currently carrying out a skills assessment for a professional retraining after 11 years spent in the aviation and petrochemical sector. So I had more time to revise this year.

This year, I enjoyed the Masters even more because I know they are my last since I am 31st out of 32 in the Maestros ranking. So I wanted to make the most of everyone and every moment while in 2020, I was in discovery mode. There, I knew everyone, so I was more relaxed and reassured.

“I feel like I’m nicer to me”

How do you study?

: Throughout my career since 2019, I have done everything by ear. This year I worked on how to improve my knowledge. I printed texts, learned mnemonics. I must have spent five hours a day there. I have reviewed recent artists that I am not very familiar with.

Virginie won 131,000 euros in fifteen victories in November and December 2019. (© Air Productions)

How has your life changed as a result of your appearances in “Don’t Forget the Lyrics”?

: As I said, financially, on a daily basis, I feel more comfortable. Otherwise, I gained confidence and distance from the eyes of others. Basically, I am not a shy person but I can lack self-confidence, especially when speaking in front of several people. Not long ago, I was married. I was asked to sing and I was more comfortable than before. I feel like I’m more tender and nice to me.

Has this article been useful to you? Please note that you can follow 76actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.