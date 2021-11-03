Ecological impact of digital technology: the Senate votes on a text that does not pass through reconditioners

Buying a refurbished smartphone rather than a new one saves 30 kg of CO2 on average. However, when voting for second reading the bill aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of digital technology in France, the Senate did not see fit to exempt repackaged products from private copying fees. An ecological nonsense that does not pass within the repackaging industry in France, whose players will have great difficulty in resisting foreign competition, less taxed and more competitive.

This is what Jean-Christophe Estoudre, co-founder of Smaaart, explained to us last April. He then had confidence in the Prime Minister’s arbitration to have this provision abandoned. “We would not understand that a measure going against sustainable development and France’s economic sovereignty over our sector could be adopted”, he declared. And yet, French reconditioners will have to bear the cost of this measure by lowering their margins in a market where they cannot afford to increase their prices in the face of outside companies, many of whom are defrauding VAT and failing to sell themselves. pay environmental taxes.

Professionals in misunderstanding

Jean-Christophe Estoudre is not the only one to consider that subjecting repackaged products to the private copying levy “Endangers the French industry”. The Sirrmiet (Interprofessional union for the reconditioning and regeneration of computer, electronic and telecoms equipment) also expressed its incomprehension and its anger in a press release. This organization, which brings together around thirty companies and represents 3,000 employees in France, considers that “The law as it has just been voted goes against the objectives of reducing the environmental impact of digital technology”.

“It will also increase the price of refurbished devices, harming the purchasing power of the most modest French and widening an already very present digital divide. All this without counting the catastrophic impact it will have on the French refurbished sector, subject to stiff international competition from players with often unfair practices ”, she adds. What annoys professionals? They began to see the picture darken in June, a period during which the government had promised them possible compensatory measures to protect the industry. “More than five months later, nothing has been planned and the reconditioners are still waiting for support mechanisms”, regret the professionals.





“This posture is in total opposition to the discourse of political leaders who simultaneously promote purchasing power, industry and the environment, and at the same time, welcome the publication of environmental and digital roadmaps. […] In a context where checks intended to preserve the purchasing power of households on essential uses (energy check), but unfortunately polluting, are widely distributed, how can we understand that repackaging, which combines the fight against the digital divide, preservation of the environment and job creation, be left by the wayside? ”, asks the Sirrmiet.

While waiting to see what accompanying and support measures the government could put in place in favor of the French repackaging players, the famous arbitration of the Prime Minister between the Ministry of Culture – favorable to an expansion of private copying – and those of Industry and Ecological Transformation – favorable to preserving the economic model of reconditioned products -, has turned to the advantage of the former.

Environmental obligations for data centers and tougher sanctions on planned obsolescence

For the rest, the bill provides for the creation of a framework aimed at encouraging the ecodesign of “sustainable” websites, the strengthening of environmental rules applying to data centers, whose energy consumption should increase. 75% in 20 years, or the obligation for operators to publish key indicators on their policies to reduce their environmental footprint. Arcep should be given the power to regulate the environment in order to impose binding commitments on operators, while the idea of ​​banning unlimited mobile plans has been raised. The automatic launch of videos on Internet platforms could also be penalized.

Finally, as part of an education aimed at making everyone, manufacturers, sellers and consumers aware of the ecological impact of digital technology, the bill plans to limit the premature renewal of smartphones and computers, the manufacture of which represents up to 70% of the carbon footprint. For this, it is planned to apply the offense of planned obsolescence, to sanction software obsolescence or to extend the duration of the legal guarantee of conformity on these products. It is all the less understandable how a decision unfavorable to the French repackaging industry could have been taken.