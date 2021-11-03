EdF (M) | Guillaume Gille takes a rejuvenated team to Norway

The 2021/22 edition of the Golden League, which the French men’s team will start in Norway this weekend, will be the last in which the Tricolores will take part. So decided the French Handball Federation, anxious to protect its players from the hellish pace imposed by the competition, organized jointly with the Norwegian and Danish federations. Olivier Krumbholz’s daughters will play one last Golden League in 2022/23 before they too withdraw. “It was a decision that cost us, that saddened our Scandinavian partners, but it is important for our players. They will have less travel, less fatigue and they will be closer to what will happen in 2024 ” explains the president of the FFHB Philippe Bana. The French teams will therefore play more often in France, in order to prepare the ground for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.





The next meeting of the Olympic champions with their public is also scheduled for January 7 in Chambéry against Egypt before a last meeting pre-Euro 2022 against Norway two days later.

Waiting for, Guillaume Gille has chosen to take a very young outfit to Norway this weekend. Of the seventeen players who will get on the plane, three have never worn the blue jersey in the A (Julien Bos, Luc Tobie, Arthur Lenne) and four others have only one selection. Valentin Porte will be the captain of this new-look blue group with Kentin Mahé, Timothey N’Guessan and Hugo Descat as other executives. “These young players, as well as those who are making their return, will have the opportunity to assess themselves in an international context. We will be able to carry out a fairly large staff review ” explains the coach, who has chosen to give rest to the players most in demand since this summer. Only six players present in Tokyo will be on the trip to Trondheim: Rémi Desbonnet, Timothey N’Guessan, Kentin Mahé, Nicolas Tournat, Valentin Porte and Hugo Descat.

The group :

Guardians: Kevin BONNEFOI (Montpellier HB) – Rémi DESBONNET (Usam Nîmes Gard)

Left wingers: Hugo DESCAT (Montpellier HB) – Dylan NAHI (Kielce)

Left backs: Jean-Jacques ACQUEVILLO (Usam Nîmes Gard) – Karl KONAN (Pays d’Aix University Club) Timothey N’GUESSAN (FC Barcelona) – Élohim PRANDI (Paris SG HB)

Half centers: Kentin MAHÉ (Veszprem) – Aymeric MINNE (HBC Nantes)

Pivots: Arthur LENNE (Montpellier HB) – Théo MONAR (HBC Nantes) – Nicolas TOURNAT (Kielce)

Right backs: Julien BOS (Montpellier HB) – Luc TOBIE (Usam Nîmes Gard)

Right wingers: Benoît KOUNKOUD (Paris SG HB) – Yanis LENNE (Montpellier HB) – Valentin PORTE (Montpellier HB, cap)