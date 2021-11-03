eFootball 2022: in high demand, the corrective patch finally sets its new release date

Since the release of eFootball 2022, players have been a little disillusioned with the avalanche of graphical bugs, very quickly shared and mocked on social networks: fortunately, the corrective update should put an end to all this soon.

It’s a story that has been going on now since the game’s release, at the end of September: eFootball 2022 players had the bad surprise to see their ex-PES full of graphic bugs of all kinds, often very funny but unfortunately tarnishing the experience. Difficult then to compete with a certain FIFA 22 and, rather than reacting quickly, Konami preferred to take its time… to do things well.

It was originally scheduled for the end of October, a month after the game’s release, which had already provoked the anger of the players: Konami will have finally pushed it back to the beginning of November. Finally, update 0.9.1 is granted an official and (a priori) final release date, set for November 5 on PC and consoles.





Note that this patch only focuses on one thing: fixing and removing any preview bugs, and it will not affect other aspects of the title. The list of changes will be published on the official website at the same time as the update is released. This should already greatly improve eFootball 2022, the start of which was certainly… painful despite a certain potential.