Elden Ring: Bandai Namco gives us an appointment to discover 15 minutes of gameplay!

The simple mention of the name of certain games has something to excite a whole community on the Web and this is the case ofElden Ring, the next game of FromSoftware expected early next year, although recently postponed, and which has finally rarely shown so far since its big comeback upstream of theE3 2021. While some lucky people will be able to discover the game with their controller in hand thanks to a closed beta within a few days, we are all going to have the opportunity to admire gameplay, and not later than this week !

Bandai Namco is hot and therefore just announced thatElden Ring will be revealed at the bend ofa 15-minute gameplay video this Thursday, November 4 at 3:00 p.m.. You can follow this broadcast live from the stream Youtube above (subtitles will be available), or via Twitch if you prefer, that promises to feast the fans. We will update this article if necessary with the useful details communicated.

Elden Ring is for recall expected on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on February 25, 2022. You can pre-order it on Amazon from € 52.59.



