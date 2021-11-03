Elden Ring: the developers finally give an appointment for a first gameplay sequence!

General Alert: FromSoftware is finally getting ready to release a big gameplay clip of its monstrously awaited Elden Ring. The date and time and broadcast have just been unveiled and it’s coming very soon.

With a more than respectable CV, FromSoftware can now boast of being one of the most highly rated studios in the gaming world. It must be said that having laid Demon’s Souls, the Dark Souls, Bloodborne or Sekiro Shadows Die Twice in a decade is quite prestigious, hence the monumental expectations for Elden Ring. Good news: the gameplay of the latter will be communicated tomorrow, and this time, officially.

Finally gameplay for Elden Ring!

After several very tempting trailers, the Japanese studio seems finally decided to move up a gear. Tomorrow, Thursday, November 4 at 3 p.m. KST, fifteen minutes of Elden Ring gameplay will be broadcast live on Youtube and on Twitch. Note that English subtitles will be part of the game, to the detriment of French ones, visibly absent subscribers.

Whatever, Finally, for the first time, it is a question of plunging body and soul into the very ambitious world of the Japanese firm through an immersive quarter of an hour: as a reminder, the universe was created hand in hand with George RR Martin, the illustrious author of Games of Thrones. This should give this promising action-adventure game a special touch, our preview is also available at this address.





Originally slated for January, the Elden Ring was only recently pushed back a month, with a release finally set for February 25, 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One. One of the future big events of next year, without a doubt.

