Elections in the United States: Republican Glenn Youngkin governor of Virginia, political setback for Biden

REVERS – Hard blow for Joe Biden. Republican Glenn Youngkin succeeded in winning the post of governor of the state of Virginia on Wednesday, November 3, according to American television projections, after a poll considered a test for the Democrats and the American president.

After the count of more than 95% of the votes, the 54-year-old businessman, with no political experience, is 2.7 points ahead of his opponent, Terry McAuliffe, 64, former governor of this state. Eastern United States (2014-2018).

“We won,” he said to his cheering supporters in the middle of the night, referring to a “defining moment” that would “change the trajectory” of Virginia after eight years of Democratic control.

Glenn Youngkin, who won the traditionally conservative rural vote, also scored well in Democratic strongholds in the northern part of the state.

Until the end, the Democrats wanted to believe in their victory: “we will continue to count the ballots because all the inhabitants of Virginia deserve their vote to be counted”, affirmed Terry McAuliffe in front of his supporters at the end of the evening .

“The fight continues,” said the veteran of politics, who received heavyweight support from the party during the campaign.

“We are going to win” this election even if it is “close”, had still affirmed before the closing of the polling stations Joe Biden from Glasgow, where he takes part in the COP26.

This poll was considered a barometer of support for the American president’s policy, even if he denied it. Joe Biden had made 54.33% in 2020 in this state on the east coast of the United States.

Trump’s shadow

The president’s popularity has faltered since the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

And its major investment plans – one in infrastructure, the other on a social and climate component – are blocked in Congress, victims of dissension between Democrats.

Glenn Youngkin’s victory offers Republicans a strategy to win back Congress, where Democrats have a fragile majority, in the midterm elections in November 2022.

Terry McAuliffe’s large lead melted in a few weeks in this state which had yet voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden in the presidential election a year ago.

Terry McAuliffe, whose electorate is predominantly urban, warned against a Republican victory that would rhyme with “four years of conspiracy theories and extremist politics”.





Glenn Youngkin bet on the popularity of Donald Trump, whose support he received, without taking up the most outrageous positions of the former president so as not to frighten the moderates and the independents.

The former US president also welcomed Youngkin’s victory in a statement released Wednesday, November 3. A victory that he largely attributed to … himself. Democratic candidate McAuliffe is said to have talked so much about Trump that it would have helped strengthen Youngkin’s position.

“It seems that Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against a certain person named ‘Trump’ has helped Glenn Youngkin a lot,” Trump said amused.

School programs

Opposed to the compulsory wearing of masks and compulsory vaccination for children or for certain professions, he successfully focused his campaign on education, ensuring that parents should have an influence on their children’s school programs.

“We will introduce the possibility of choosing within our public school system” and “programs that listen to parents,” he promised his supporters after his victory.

He fiercely opposes the teaching of “critical race theory,” a school of thought that analyzes racism as a system rather than at the level of individual prejudice, even though Democrats claim that this theory is not part of the program in particular. Virginia.

And he is accused of seeking to ban certain books by black authors from schools, such as Toni Morrison’s literary classic “Beloved”, which the Republican denies.

The question of racism is very sensitive in this state whose slave past is regularly the subject of hot debates.

Catherine Jimenez, a local Republican Party official in Falls Church in the north of the state, told theAFP that Glenn Youngkin’s opponents wanted to portray him as “someone to be hated”.

In the election of deputy governor, Republican Winsome Sears, an African-American, was also on track to achieve a historic victory by becoming the first woman of minorities to hold this office.

A Republican also led the election for governor of New Jersey, according to partial results. Jack Ciattarelli was two points ahead of Democrat Phil Murphy, who is running for a second term.

Democrats won an expected victory, however, with the election of Eric Adams, an African-American, former police officer and anti-racist trade unionist, as New York’s next mayor.