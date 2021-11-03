Electric cars: the top 10 sales in France from January to October 2021

VIDEO // The Model 3 remains in the lead for the first 10 months of the year, but the Tesla star is lagging behind in October with declining sales. Another model is off to a flying start: the Dacia Spring.

It was registered in France, between January and October 2021, 1.379 million new passenger cars, according to data provided by the Automotive Platform (PFA) and AAA Data. 100% electric cars represented 122,518 units over the same period. The latter are distancing themselves from plug-in hybrids, which accumulate over the first 10 months of the year 113,353 registrations. These two engines have market shares of 8.9% and 8.2%, while those of thermal engines continue to decline. The diesels show a market share of 21.7% (against 31.1% over the first 10 months of 2020) and the gasolines are at 41% against 48.4% a year earlier. Hybrids continued their momentum, with a market share dropping from 13.4 to 25.4% in one year, still over the same period.

If the automotive market is hit hard at the end of the year, with a fifth consecutive monthly decline, linked to the shortage of semiconductors, electric cars are gaining 55% compared to October 2020 and reaching 13% of the market share, indicates AAA Data. This is more than double that of last year (6% in October 2020), good health partly linked to the success of Tesla which multiplies its monthly sales by 9.

Tesla Model 3 and Dacia Spring

And the 100% electric star invariably remains Tesla’s Model 3, which continues to lead, despite a brake application in October, due in particular to an organization of deliveries at the end of the quarter. The small sedan of the Californian manufacturer managed to become the best-selling car in Europe in September. But the figures for the month of October mark a halt, since 951 copies were registered in France against 2833 in September and 2541 in August, and pending the resumption of deliveries for the end of the year. In any case, it managed to stay in 15th place for new passenger car registrations, all engines combined over the first 10 months of the year, ahead of the Renault Zoé which gained one place, occupying 18th place.

The Dacia Spring is the nice surprise of these rankings. The low-cost electric model goes from 10th to 6th place in the cumulative ranking over 10 months. In September alone, it managed to climb to second place, with 2,204 registrations against 2,089 a month earlier. This success of Spring is above all linked to orders from car-sharing specialists and dealers, deliveries to individuals having started only a few weeks ago.

Tesla’s Model Y which pushed to the 10th place of the top 10 of the month of September, with 430 units sold, has meanwhile been off the radar for the moment.

If we take a closer look at the top 10 best-selling models over the first ten months, the top 3 continues to widen the gap with the chasers. The top 5 remains unchanged. There was a redistribution of the cards for the following positions with the Dacia Spring taking 6th place, the decline of the Kona Hyundai and the Kia e-Niro, and 2 places for Volkswagen’s ID.3, which now occupies the 9th place.

SALES OF NEW PRIVATE ELECTRIC CARS FROM JANUARY TO OCTOBER 2021