England: his house sold after identity theft

It was a terrible mishap that befell Reverend Mike Hall. His identity was stolen and his house in Luton (England) was sold at his expense last August, according to a BBC investigation published on Monday, November 1.

Alerted by his neighbors to the presence of a person in his home, the man of faith working in North Wales discovered with amazement that the key to his front door was no longer working on August 21.

Another surprise: after opening it, the stranger present in his home explained to him that he was carrying out work in his home, located about sixty kilometers north of London.

Another blow of the sledgehammer for the believer: he found that his house was totally empty, after having been stripped of all of its furniture, rugs and curtains.

A legally registered sale in early August

Once there, the police found that this property had two owners after consulting the local cadastre, reporting a sale legally registered on August 04 for a sum of 154,000 euros.





Unable to intervene directly since the violation noted was not of a criminal nature, the police advised Mike Hall to file a complaint. An investigation has nonetheless been opened by the Bedfordshire Police fraud team but the findings are not expected any time soon.

Dispossessed of his home, the reverend will therefore have to wait to know the outcome of this incredible story of which he is the victim.