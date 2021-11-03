Enric worried about Bertier under pressure / Yasmine in debt and threatened – Un si grand soleil November 9, 2021 (episode 770) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance, episode 770 of Tuesday, November 9, 2021 on France 2. Yasmine pays part of Driss’s debt but that is not enough. Bertier is ready to go wild, Enric is well aware of it. Arthur won’t be able to do medicine this year.



Bertier fell asleep on his desk, he was woken up by the cleaning man who vacuumed the office. He goes through the cafes to succeed in doing everything Elisabeth asks him for the estimated budget.

Arthur is disgusted that Elisabeth doesn’t actually have contact for medical school.

Driss calls Erwan via Jasmine’s phone: he’s the man he owes money to. Erwan tells him that they will call Yasmine to tell him what to do in order to give the money.

David gives 1000 euros to Yasmine to help Driss. Yasmine receives a message, the man gives her an appointment in a parking lot.

Arthur came to medical school, the dean doesn’t want to know. It’s dead this year for the pool. Antonin is not passionate about law school and it makes him drunk to meet Anissa at the amphitheater.

Enric comes to see Bertier, he says that Elisabeth must not speak to him like that… nor put the pressure on him like that. Enric wants to intervene but Bertier thinks it will settle down.





Yasmine has 7000 euros, she hopes that it will calm the men. Gérald thinks that they will accept a period of 1 month for the remaining 3000 euros (Gérald will make a loan with the bank). Anissa wants her mother to protect herself, she will go into debt for years for Driss.

Anissa has visiting rights with Driss at the hospital. Anissa lectures her brother, she wants him to let Yasmine live his life.

Alain comes to speak to Arthur by the pool. He has a little idea of ​​what Arthur could do during this year… but he wants to be sure before telling him about it.

Elisabeth has lunch with Myriam: she pleads Bertier’s cause. She thinks that Bertier’s work is not valued enough.

Elisabeth considers Bertier not efficient enough. She doesn’t want to spare each other’s sensitivity. Miriam tells him that she finds it a little hard.

Yasmine goes to meet the man to give the money. Gerald is waiting for him further in the car.

The man tells Yasmine that she must bring 5,000 euros on Friday while squeezing her by the throat and threatening to attack Driss. Yasmine joins Gerald in tears.

