Eric Adams elected mayor of New York

The former police officer has pledged to be intractable against crimes and offenses whose indicators have turned red in 2020.

Eric Adams, an African-American, former police officer and anti-racist trade unionist, has been elected mayor of New York, US channels CBS and NBC reported Tuesday evening, based on preliminary results. The elected 61-year-old Democrat largely defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa, 67, according to initial results released by the city’s election bureau, with Adams winning 70% of the vote against around 23% for his rival, in a city ​​classified on the left but where the economic and social inequalities between different communities are extremely marked.

He became the second black mayor in the history of the American megalopolis, the financial and cultural capital of the United States, after David Dinkins (1990-93). This victory is a consecration for Eric Adams, born into a poor family in Brooklyn, raised in Queens where he experienced delinquency and violent police arrests before becoming a police captain and creating an anti-racist union there. He then entered politics, elected local Democrat of the State and the city of New York, stepping stone towards the town hall.

Eric Adams’ supporters were gathered at a Brooklyn hotel awaiting a speech from their champion. “It was time. I believe that workers now have a voice ”, welcomed Jakwan Rivers, black American president of a neighborhood association and friend of the new mayor. The latter presented himself during the campaign as the defender of the middle and popular classes, but also as a close friend of the Manhattan business community, the world’s financial lung.

I'm not supposed to be here. But since I'm here, New Yorkers are going to realize every day that they also deserve to be in this city.

Eric Adams

Very moved after voting Tuesday morning in his hometown, Eric Adams felt that this election represented social revenge for the “Little guy” that he was in his youth and therefore for working class New Yorkers. “We already won”, he said, drying his tears, without releasing a portrait of his mother: “I’m not supposed to be here. But since I’m there, New Yorkers will realize every day that they also deserve to be in this city ” of eight million inhabitants. “It’s historic!”, exclaimed Anthony Williamson, a 58-year-old worker, after voting Adams: “That’s great. It shows that we all have a chance to make it happen in New York and America, regardless of skin color. ”

In the last days of the campaign focused on insecurity, the new mayor had caught up on television with Curtis Sliwa, a colorful character, still wearing a red beret and who in 1979 created a kind of militia, the “guardian angels”, voluntary patrols supposed to fight against attacks in the streets, alongside the police. Former police officer Eric Adams has pledged to be tough on crimes and misdemeanors whose indicators have turned red in 2020. The successor of the unpopular Bill de Blasio will manage the largest municipal budget in the United States: 98, $ 7 billion for fiscal year 2021-2022. He will also have control over the largest police force in the country (NYPD, 36,000 employees), whose reforms he will have to pursue, but without alienating his former powerful and unionized body of origin.

Become a police officer when New York was a cutthroat in the 1980s, he spent 22 years there until the rank of captain. In 1995, he founded a union there which still fights against racism. Because in its history, the New York police force has often been accused of turning a blind eye to violent, racist and corrupt agents. And she was again the target of complaints in 2020 for the crackdown on anti-racist protests by the Black Lives Matter movement, after the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

In a city that has paid a heavy price for the pandemic (34,000 dead), Eric Adams will have to manage the return to normal of schools, offices and businesses. Also fight against glaring social inequalities, poor housing, poor infrastructure, climate risks. Finally shut down Rikers Island, a terrible overcrowded, ultra-violent and unsanitary prison. Finally, Eric Adams is very proud to have gone vegan in 2016 to cure his diabetes and has written a cookbook to convince African Americans to do the same.