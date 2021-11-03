Ethiopian government declares state of emergency across country

The Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency across the country on Tuesday, as Tigrayan rebels, who have been clashing pro-government forces for a year, claimed over the weekend the capture of two strategic towns.

“The state of emergency aims to protect civilians against atrocities committed by the terrorist group TPLF in several parts of the country”, reported Fana Broadcasting Corporate, a state media, referring to the rebels of the People’s Liberation Front. from Tigray.

The TPLF has claimed in recent days the capture of Dessie and Kombolcha, two towns located at a strategic crossroads some 400 kilometers north of Addis Ababa, without ruling out marching on the capital. The government has denied having lost control of these towns, but if it is confirmed, their capture would mark another major milestone in the year-long conflict.

Communications are cut off in much of northern Ethiopia and journalists' access is restricted, making it difficult to independently verify positions on the ground. Earlier today Tuesday, authorities in the capital Addis Ababa called on the population to organize and prepare to defend their neighborhoods.













Washington pressure

This recent upsurge in fighting worries the international community, which in recent days has renewed its calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. The US envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, said Tuesday that Washington was opposed “to any movement of the TPLF towards Addis or any action aimed at besieging Addis”, during an intervention at the American Institute for peace.

The United States has also announced that it is cutting important trade benefits granted to Ethiopia, due to “gross, internationally recognized human rights violations perpetrated by the Ethiopian government and other factions … in northern Ethiopia, ”according to a statement from US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Begun in November 2020, the conflict in Tigray has seen a dramatic turnaround in recent months. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared victory on November 28, after sending the army to the region to remove dissident local authorities from the TPLF.

But in June, pro-TPLF fighters took over most of the region, forcing government troops to largely withdraw. They then continued their offensive in the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar. The twelve months of conflict were marked by numerous accounts of abuses, especially against civilians, and plunged northern Ethiopia into a serious humanitarian crisis.

With AFP