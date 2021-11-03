Ex-OM: Ricardo Carvalho’s sincere tribute to Olympian supporters – around OM

Legendary central defender of FC Porto, Chelsea and Real Madrid, Ricardo Carvalho continued his career as a technician, notably with a post of assistant to André Villas-Boas during the Portuguese coach’s tenure at OM. In an interview with BeIN Sport, he remembers with nostalgia the atmosphere of the Orange-Vélodrome:

“It was beautiful, especially the first year. It worked well. The atmosphere at the Stade Vélodrome is crazy! I knew OM because I played in Monaco, but when you’re inside, you feel the greatness of the club. The supporters are very strong. When you win, they are the best in the world. When you lose, it’s the opposite (laughs) but it’s football. That. When you win, you are the best, and when you lose you are the worst, it’s like that. With the supporters it was like that. The first year, it worked well, it was incredible. “

Ricardo Carvalho also mentioned the future of Villas-Boas, without a post since his departure from OM despite frequent requests. “We talked together about the possibility of taking over a club or a national team. After that, it’s up to him to determine the country. He dreams of coaching one day in South America or Japan. Me, I tell him that ‘he has the level to stay in Europe, in a big club. But it is his choice. Will I follow him where he goes? Normally, that is what is planned “.



