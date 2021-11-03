Exclusive handling – Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric: record range

Exclusively for Caradisiac, we were able to complete a few kilometers at the wheel of the next electric Renault Kangoo, well before its launch planned for spring 2022. Kilometers traveled under special conditions since they were carried out on the Mortefontaine circuit in the Paris region and aboard a ‘a pre-production model, half utility half car, all the same foreshadowing quite precisely what this new electric utility will be. Already, name change: the next electric Renault Kangoo Van will not be called ZE but Kangoo Van E-Tech. It is entirely based on the very recent Kangoo Van. This means that getting on board this electric is first of all to recognize its excellent comfort. General comfort, obviously reinforced by its silent operation that can be seen from the first turns of the wheels. Comfort of use as well. This Kangoo is really easy and fun to drive, but this is common to all electric utility vehicles and especially the most recent vans.

Three regeneration modes

The new electric Kangoo is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 45 kWh, bringing an advertised range of 300 kilometers in the WLTP cycle, which is a record in terms of electric vans. As for the engine, it has a power of 90 kW and a maximum torque of 245 Nm. The Kangoo E-Tech has three regeneration modes, which are like so many driving modes, selectable from a control placed on the central console and which are symbolized by a B with a + and a – to make it simpler. The first, the B1, is a limited regenerative mode, going almost unnoticed and suitable for driving on motorways and expressways. The second, B2, is a classic and usual mode, strongly resembling a foot lift on a thermal vehicle. As for the maximum recovery mode, the B3, it literally brakes the vehicle and, properly used, can avoid having to brake when approaching a roundabout, in traffic jams or on big descents in the mountains for example. . For once, over the few kilometers traveled, this maximum regenerative mode seemed a little light to us, even inferior to the old Kangoo ZE. All this will remain to be confirmed during more comprehensive tests.

The new Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric has a classic braking system supplemented by an ARBS or “Adapative Regenerative Brake System” which accentuates the energy recovered regardless of the regeneration mode chosen.











Identical utility capacities







Charging the battery goes through several possibilities with three types of charger. As standard, the Kangoo E-Tech is equipped with an 11 kW three-phase charger. As an option, a 22 kW charger or an 80 kW direct current rapid charger is offered, which can recover 170 kilometers of range in 30 minutes.

Connected to an 11 kW Wallbox, the 15% charged battery will be completed to 100% in 3h50, and in less than 6 hours on a 7.4 kW Wallbox.

Note also that this electric Kangoo has a heat pump, which recovers heat from the outside air to heat the cabin without drawing on the battery. This heat pump is associated with the 22 kW charger.

Like the thermal Kangoo, the electric can accommodate the “Sesame” door, the interior gallery, the front bench seat with folding backrest but also driving aids such as adaptive cruise control including the automatic stop and restart function. Standard or optional, these complements and equipment have not yet been detailed. On the utility side, the Kangoo E-Tech retains the characteristics of thermal. That is 3.9 m³ of useful volume, 600 kg of payload and a towing capacity of 1,500 kg.

One last thing about this new Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric: what is this extended name and a tad pleonastic since E commonly means Electric? Kangoo ZE was more straightforward and punchy. And when the Kangoo Maxi makes its appearance, it will give Renault Kangoo Van Maxi E-Tech Electric. Take a breath and repeat …