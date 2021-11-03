Facebook, Instagram and Messenger inaccessible to thousands of users

“Sorry, something went wrong. Several services of the Meta group, including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, are for some users inaccessible or slowed down this Wednesday evening. Downdetector, a site that allows anyone to report breakdowns, began recording massive reports from 7 p.m. WhatsApp, also from the Meta group, also seemed to be recording malfunctions.

On Twitter, where we are used to seeing Internet users when Facebook and Instagram are down, the keyword #instagramdown (“Instagram breakdown”) quickly rose to social network trends. #facebookdown, #messengerdown and #whatsappdown were also particularly used.



Regarding Instagram, users have reported an inability to reload their feed. “This page is unfortunately not available”, it was displayed when trying to go to the Instagram site. On Messenger, it seemed impossible to send and receive messages, but also, for some users, to access their inbox.