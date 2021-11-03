Facebook, Messenger and Instagram users affected by an outage

New bug in the Meta group. At around 7 p.m. this Wednesday, some users occasionally encountered difficulties accessing the services of Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Read alsoFacebook: why you have to take the metavers seriously

This is what the Downdetector site indicated, which lists Internet users’ reports of breakdowns. They were on the rise for these three applications just as the mention “#instagramdown” was multiplied on Twitter (Instagram is down).





“We are aware that many people are having problems accessing Messenger, Workplace Chat and Instagram (messages)”, reacted a spokesperson for Meta, quoted by the Parisian , adding: “We are working to get back to normal as quickly as possible”. At around 8:30 p.m., however, these dysfunctions seemed to be resolved with a decrease in the reports recorded by downdetector.

At the beginning of October, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Oculus … all the applications of the group, recently renamed Meta, had experienced an outage of unprecedented magnitude and had remained inaccessible for nearly seven hours. Facebook had identified the cause of the problem as “a faulty configuration change»On critical routers located at the heart of the nerve center of its IT architecture.