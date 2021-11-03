Far Cry 6: Ubisoft removes mission with Danny Trejo released too early

Available for a short month, the very exotic Far Cry 6 is being talked about again! Indeed, the owners of the game had the curious surprise of discovering an unprecedented mission with actor Danny Trejo. It turns out that it was a big ball and that the French studio was quick, via the last update, to remove it.

Entitled “Dani & Danny vs Everybody”, this mission features the actor of countless successful films such as A Night in Hell, Machete, The Devil’s Rejects or Animal Factory. The latter is preparing tacos when, suddenly, a wave of enemies breaks in and the player must defend the famous cook by roasting (nothing like a good molotov cocktail) the minions of Anton Castillo, the tyrant of Yara Island. This first mission, for those who were able to try it, is really nice. Except that she was there by mistake …

According to a Ubisoft community manager, this mission was made available too early. Scheduled for next December, it has therefore just been nicely and soberly deleted. According to the publisher and several observers, the disclosed mission is not yet finalized and should therefore be the subject of some optimizations before its arrival. The real one this time, expected in a month.





Note that the new update, well balèze (between 13 and more than 100 depending on the platform, in particular the PC with the HD texture pack), includes new daily and weekly challenges, a unique special operation called Los Tres Santos and a herd of playful and technical optimizations.

Buy Far Cry 6 on Amazon