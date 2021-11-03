Far Cry 6 Update 2 of up to 100 GB deployed, DLC mission with Danny Trejo made playable too soon

The community Far cry 6 had a funny surprise earlier this week. Following the provision of a new wave of missions in Insurgency, players have discovered a new objective in their diary. It was about Dani & Danny vs Everybody, a mission that is part of the DLC coming in December and featuring actor Danny Trejo.



This was obviously an error, which nevertheless allowed some to play this still unfinished version of the mission and share it on video. Ubisoft recognized his dumpling and quickly took it corrected at the bend of a Update 2 much more important, promising that Dani & Danny vs Everybody would come back with the next expansion. The patch weighs between 13 and 90 GB depending on the platform, and even up to 101 GB for those who use the HD Texture Pack on PC.

It adds new daily and weekly challenges as well as the new special operation Los Tres Santos which will be playable on November 9, adjust the spawn rate of enemies to José’s Island and Martínez (Philly’s) Airstrip, allows you to skip the opening sequence, adds a tutorial on using the Moneda once the first part is in mode Insurrection completed and much more. the changelog complete with many fixes can be found in English here.





Far cry 6 is still available from € 51.99 on Amazon.com.

Read also: Far Cry 6 TEST: Yara makes her revolution, not Ubisoft