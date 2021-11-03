FC Barcelona, ​​PSG – Mercato: Messi betrayed by a relative at the time of his departure this summer?

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the biggest disappointments of the decade in the Champions League

A funny rumor has been circulating in Barcelona for weeks: Gerard Piqué would have “validated” the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona this summer. Close to the club president, the great central defender told him that the best was to part with him, as an agreement for a new contract was difficult to find, as the Argentinian controlled the entire dressing room, imposed his views on the coaches but also promotions within the first team. A rumor that was not based on much until then, especially since the two players have always appeared on good terms, they who knew each other at the Masia before meeting with the pros in 2008.

Only Monday, in the interview he gave to Sport, Lionel Messi notoriously forgot Pique when it came to mentioning the players with whom he is still in contact! He spoke of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba or Kun Agüero but absolutely no Pique! A simple oversight? It seems highly improbable. The fact that Pique, who has never hidden that he wanted to one day become Barça president, was able to reinforce Laporta in his idea of ​​letting Messi go this summer is taking more and more weight!



