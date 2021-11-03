FC Barcelona have found the perfect target to compensate for the absence of Sergio Agüero

“Barça player Kun Agüero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada. It is not available to the group for the next three months, the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine its recovery process. “ The verdict was in on Monday. Touched in the chest on Saturday during the meeting between FC Barcelona and Alavés (1-1), Sergio Agûero had to give way to Philippe Coutinho in the first period before being transferred to hospital in the wake by ambulance . And following his problems, the Argentine striker will be absent for several months.

A real blow for the Blaugranas and the main concerned, who started their 2021/22 season on October 17 only following a long calf injury. Suddenly, the plans of the Catalan leaders are turned upside down. As explained AS this Wednesday, the Spanish team, in the midst of the financial crisis, will finally have to recruit an offensive element this winter, during the next transfer window. The local media advance in fact that there are several euros left in the boxes for this kind of situation. And that’s good, because Barça already seems to have a name in mind to compensate for the absence of “Kun”.





Sterling in plan B

Also according to information from the Spanish daily, FC Barcelona, ​​who does not want a passing player, wants to recruit Dani Olmo in a few weeks. The offensive element of RB Leipzig, used to playing in the midfield, has played more and more a cut above these days and the Blaugranas had already tracked him this summer. Mateu Alemany, director of football, and Ramos Planes, technical secretary, have simply made it their priority to replace Sergio Agüero. And a loan with a compulsory purchase option could be considered to crack the German club, where the Spanish international (16 caps, 3 goals) has a contract until 2024.

And in the event of failure in this file, Barça has another cartridge since the Spanish club always keeps an eye on Raheem Sterling, announced on the departure of Manchester City. The targets mentioned are not real top attackers, but the market for this position is very complicated as written AS. Suddenly, to absolutely find an additional offensive player for the second part of the season, the Catalan leaders are forced to innovate. It now remains to be seen the position of Dani Olmo, trained at Barça and now well installed at RBL even if he is also hampered by injuries since the start of the year (4 TCC appearances, 1 goal).