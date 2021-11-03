More

    FC Barcelona – Mercato: details of Xavi’s contract leaked, signing today?

    FC Barcelona won a very important victory yesterday in Kiev (1-0) and news could emerge on Wednesday. Indeed, a delegation of leaders, which would not be part of the president, Joan Laporta, flew to Qatar to finalize the arrival of Xavi on the bench. Al Sadd executives have agreed for the former playmaker to leave the club after today’s game against Lekhwiya.

    Xavi and the Barcelona management have already agreed on the terms of the contract that will unite them. Its duration will be two and a half years, or until 2024. In terms of salary, the coach will receive less than in Qatar but will have large performance bonuses. Today’s meeting aims to formalize Xavi’s return to Catalonia but also to negotiate the non-payment of the technician’s release clause, which is one million euros. But not sure that the leaders of Al Sadd accept, them who wanted Joan Laporta to make the trip …

    Xavi until 2024 at FC Barcelona

    A delegation from FC Barcelona arrives in Qatar this Wednesday to finalize Xavi’s arrival on the Blaugrana bench. The former playmaker will lead his final match with Al Sadd at the end of the afternoon and should sign his contract with FCB in the process.

