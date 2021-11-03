Fed ready to reduce support, inflation in sights

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to announce on Wednesday the gradual reduction in its support for the economy, a much anticipated measure now that the recovery looks solid and inflation appears stronger and more persistent than expected.

The decision is expected Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT), with the publication of a press release following the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC) which began on Tuesday at noon. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will then hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. (6.30 p.m. GMT).

“The Fed should vote unanimously to reduce its $ 120 billion per month in asset purchases,” Grant Thornton economist Diane Swonk commented in a note.

These purchases had made it possible to prevent a financial crisis from being superimposed on the economic crisis linked to Covid-19, by making credit more fluid and pushing long rates down.

But the economic recovery is now on track.

To bring the 120 billion monthly purchases to zero by mid-2022, the pace could be $ 15 billion less each month, according to discussions Fed officials had at their last meeting, end of September.

The Fed would thus reduce, each month, its purchases of Treasury bonds to the tune of 10 billion, and 5 billion for MBS (financial products backed by real estate loans).

Diane Thornton, however, underlined that the Fed will “perhaps have to accelerate this timetable if inflation does not moderate quickly enough”.

Inflation promises to be stronger and more sustainable than expected, due to disruptions in global supply chains coupled with strong consumer demand.





In September, it accelerated to 4.4% over one year, the highest since 1991, but remained stable over one month, at 0.3%, according to the PCE index, the one used by the Fed to assess the economic situation.

– Policy rates at zero –

“The main reason why prices are increasing is the Covid which affects the supply chain,” Joe Biden said on Tuesday on the sidelines of COP26 on climate in Glasgow.

But while energy prices account for a lot in inflation, he also accused the producing countries: “if you take a look at gasoline prices, at crude prices, it is the consequence of the refusal from Russia or OPEC countries to extract more oil “.

However, we will have to wait a little longer for the Fed to raise its key rates, which since March 2020 have been in a range of 0 to 0.25%. She fears that this will penalize the recovery of the job market.

In September, only 194,000 jobs were created, half as many as in August, and against more than a million in June, then in July. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8% and the October rate will be released on Friday.

Some central banks have already raised their rates: Norway, New Zealand, Brazil, etc. England could also announce a hike on Thursday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on the other hand called for patience, and its Australian counterpart announced that a rate hike would be possible in 2023, but not before.

Another topic should be discussed at the press conference: the succession of Jerome Powell. His four-year term expires in February, and it is up to Joe Biden whether or not to grant him a second, before confirmation from Congress.

The US president assured Tuesday that he would announce his decision “fairly quickly”, stressing that there were “a lot of good” candidates.