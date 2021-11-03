FERMENTALG: Financial information at the end of September 2021: Fermentalg confirms strong growth in turnover – 11/03/2021 at 6:00 p.m.

New sales record thanks to the commercial success of the range DHA ORIGINS® ;

; Start of the industrialization phase of BLUE ORGINS® ;

; Commissioning by CarbonWorks from 1er CO capture and bioconversion demonstrator 2 in an industrial environment.

Libourne – November 3, 2021 – Fermentalg (Euronext – FALG), a major French player in microalgae, publishes its turnover at the end of September 2021 and reviews the latest developments in its portfolio of solutions for a sustainable world.

Four-fold revenue increase and solid order level for the end of the year

(in K €) 2019 2020 2021 Variation 2020/2021 S1 revenue 340 807 2,537 + 214% Q3 revenue 717 126 1 194 + 844% 9-month turnover 1,056 936 3,731 + 299%

On the commercial level, Fermentalg confirms the growing success of the DHA ORIGINS® range of oils with sales of nearly € 1.2 million at 3th quarter 2021 and € 3.7 million over the first 9 months of the year. The sales volume over 9 months was thus multiplied by 4 compared to the level of 2020 and by 3.5 compared to that of 2019.

This growing success is the result of the competitive advantage of DHA ORIGINS®, the only range of algal oils capable of announcing a natural concentration of at least 550 mg / g of DHA. This unique offer is attracting a growing number of food manufacturers looking for sustainable and natural solutions that meet consumer expectations.

9-month 2021 revenue North America 56% Europe 32% Asia 12%

This very good momentum should be confirmed with an order book to be delivered before the end of the year, making it possible to anticipate a new sales record in 4th quarter 2021 and 2021 revenue of at least € 5 million (€ 2.2 million in 2020).

In order to maintain this dynamic as well as possible, Fermentalg is continuing its work to strengthen and optimize its entire logistics supply chain.

BLUE ORIGINS® on its way to commercialization in 2023

At the same time, Fermentalg is pursuing the industrial development of BLUE ORIGINS®, its natural blue food coloring agent, within the framework of the partnership with DD Williamson Inc. (DDW). The company crossed, at the beginning of the 3th quarter 2021, a first technical milestone (milestone), linked to the performance and productivity of the process.

Fermentalg and DDW, which has also announced a takeover project by the Givaudan group aimed at strengthening its position as world leader in the natural dyes market, are now engaged in the industrialization phase of the manufacturing process with the objective of provide the first pre-commercial samples in 2022 for the start of commercialization in 2023.





CarbonWorks: start-up of the demonstrator to capture and recover CO 2 in an industrial environment

Finally, as part of the fight against global warming, CarbonWorks, the joint venture created at the beginning of the 3th quarter by Fermentalg and Suez, commissioned its first CO capture and bioconversion demonstrator 2 in large scale.

This first new generation photo-bioreactor, with a capacity of 10 M3, is installed on an agricultural methanization site based in Cestas (Gironde). It will allow, in a logic of circular economy, to:

Capture and dissolve the CO 2 produced by the biogas plant;

Transform carbon sequestered in organic biomass by photosynthesis;

Valuing this biomass as a natural antifungal treatment, replacing synthetic pesticides.

€ 23.9 million in gross cash at the end of September 2021

At the end of September 2021, Fermentalg thus had gross cash of € 23.9 million, compared to € 22.7 million at the end of June 2021, notably including the collection of the CIR (€ 1.5 million) and the payment of 1 M € of DDW in the form of a refundable advance on future deliveries of products after the crossing of the 1er milestone linked to the development of BLUE ORIGINS®.

At the end of October, Fermentalg redeemed the € 5 million bond subscribed to in 2017 by DIC Corp. and announced a forthcoming capital increase of € 5 million subscribed by Theodore H. Nixon, Chairman of DDW. This fundraising will be accompanied by a free allocation of share subscription warrants (BSA BLUE) to all shareholders.[1].

Next publication: 2021 turnover,

January 27, 2022 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

Expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products contributing to the development of healthy, natural and efficient products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients from microalgae for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colors and innovative environmental solutions make up the present and future offer of our company.

Fermentalg shares, listed on Euronext in Paris (FR0011271600 – FALG), are eligible for PEA-PME and “SRD long-only”. It is part of the Gaïa index, intended for Socially Responsible Investment (SRI), bringing together SMEs and mid-cap companies that have received the best ratings in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

More information: www.fermentalg.com

[1] New developments around BLUE ORIGINS® natural dye

