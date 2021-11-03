More

    Ferrari wins another lawsuit against a preparer

    While tuning in all its forms is going very well with many brands, at Ferrari, we have an eye to spot the deviations of conduct. The prancing horse had indeed launched legal proceedings against the Swiss tuner Mansory, accused of having copied the design of the FXX K to produce a body kit for the 488 GTB (a creation called “4XX Siracusa”).

    If the first judgment was in favor of the preparer, the appeal ruled in favor of Ferrari which then brought the case to German federal court, again in favor of the Italian manufacturer. However, it took the help of the EU Court of Justice to clarify the case, which is too complex to adjudicate. Which stipulated that a single body part could be considered as intellectual property. In short: a Ferrari wing or hood can be protected and cannot be copied, near or far, by a third party. Funny decision, which could also set a precedent for many preparers who produce body kits.


    With the opinion of the European Court, Ferrari will be able to return to the German federal court to conclude the case, which would force Mansory to withdraw the kit from the sale. What, however, about customers who have already been delivered?

    Remember that Ferrari had already won a lawsuit against designer Philippe Plein, but also against the Ares Design studio, always in the same spirit of protecting the design and the spirit of the brand.


