Find out what awaits you this month

RAM It’s time to get serious about your job this month. Expect new opportunities to invest in your future with even more support from those close to you who want to see you succeed. Where do you see yourself in the next 10 years? What can you do this month that will help you achieve your goals and dreams? As you focus on laying the right foundations for your future, the Lunar Eclipse will bode well and you may have a healthy income.

Taurus Strengthening your existing relationships will take you to new heights with your loved ones this month. Find the right balance between openness and gentleness at the risk of appearing to be aggressive. Show people how trustworthy and reliable you are. The lunar eclipse in your sign will make you feel strong and powerful. You will be ready to embark on a distant journey. Visualize the version of yourself that you want to be, and start showing yourself as you are in all areas of your life.

Gemini This month, a short period of concentration will allow you to advance in your career. You will be working in a disjointed way, sometimes very intensely and sometimes very lightly. Use your newfound motivation to help others accomplish things in their own lives. The second half of the month will inspire you to form new and exciting relationships. Try not to overlook the people right in front of you in your search for love and friendship. You will enjoy developing a nascent connection.

Cancer It’s time to take ownership of your joy and accept that yes, you have a right to be your own priority. This month, challenge yourself to do more of what makes you happy. Be creative and express yourself authentically without waiting for permission from others. Take the lead in your relationships to allow others to feel supported. You are a shoulder that many people can rest on and this month will be no exception. You will make new friends and meet new people.

Lion This month might start on a note of soul-searching as you focus on your inner well-being. This month of November calls for cocooning and self-care. Maybe it’s time for a change, to set limits, and to communicate better with those closest to you to make sure your emotional needs are met. Achieving a long-standing professional goal will fill you with a sense of pride and determination. But, it will also highlight areas where you expect too much validation from others. Don’t doubt yourself!

Virgin Your perfectionist nature and analytical mind will skyrocket this month. November will be a great time to finish a picky job that takes time and patience. Be careful not to be skeptical or trust the people who come into your life, especially potential crushes. You might come across as harsher and colder than you want, which might put off the people who are the best fit for you. Deep realizations will emerge under the lunar eclipse and challenge your current state of mind.

Balance Don’t get so distracted by work that you forget what really matters in life. You will see financial and material rewards for your hard work.

On the relationship side, don’t neglect your loved ones who might feel a little lonely. You seem distant to some. The Sagittarius season will boost your positive vibrations, allowing you to shift your mindset and see the glass as half full.

Scorpio A total renewal of yourself will allow you to do what you do best this season. Say what you think and show the world who you really are. Don’t apologize for who you are! Take relationships that end as lessons and gifts. All-consuming, madly passionate, and obsessive relationships can overshadow your individuality and lead to co-dependency. Are you able to let go when you see the signs? Do you notice when you get lost in the presence of others? You may need to take a step back from your relationships.

Sagittarius Supporting yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally could lead to a month of independence. Your sense of identity will be restored when you clear the psychological blocks that hold you back in the past. Try not to project your old feelings onto new situations or onto people who haven’t hurt you this season. Once you have done this inner work, the end of the month will be your celebration. Your energy will be magnetic, allowing you to attract the new people and experiences you have been hoping for.

Capricorn As you change internally, your goals and dreams must change as well. Ask yourself if you still want the things you wanted yesterday or a year ago. This month, your loved ones will be counting on you to stay by their side no matter what. Likewise, you will inspire more people than you realize by just being yourself and chasing your dreams. The month will end with a drop in energy because you will need to relax.

Aquarius Balancing work and play is essential for your happiness and well-being. If you are successful at your job or take matters into your own hands, you will have more free time to spend with family and friends. But you need to balance your fearlessness with a sense of realism – avoid taking unnecessary shortcuts or risks just to get things done faster. The end of the month brings great energy to you to take a break and plan something fun to do with your favorite people. Give yourself the break or the outing you deserve.