five things to know about the most prestigious of literary awards

Christine Angot, (already Medici Prize with The Journey to the East, Flammarion), Sorj Chalandon (Son of a bastard, Grasset), Louis-Philippe Dalembert (Milwaukee Blues, edition Sabine Wespieser) and Mohamed Mbougar Sarr (The Most Secret Memory of Men, edition Philippe Rey, also in the race for the Renaudot Prize), are the four authors competing for the Goncourt 2021.

Postponed this November 3 at midday at the Drouant restaurant in Paris, the Goncourt is the oldest and most prestigious literary prize in France, promised to exceptional prints. Here are five things to know about its history, peppered with controversies, failures and surprises.

Edmond de Goncourt’s will

It was in his will drawn up in 1884 that the writer Edmond de Goncourt entrusted Alphonse Daudet with the charge of “to constitute in perpetuity a literary society whose foundation was all the time of our life of men of letters, the thought of my brother and mine”. The prize has been awarded since 1903 “the best work of imagination in prose, published in the year” and written by a French-speaking author.

The first winner was John-Antoine Nau for Enemy force. Among the sacred monsters rewarded since include in particular Proust (In the shade of young girls in bloom, 1919), Malraux (The human condition, 1933), Modiano (Street of Dark Shops, 1978) or even Duras (The Lover, 1984).

The winner receives a check for 10 euros, a symbolic amount compared to the sales generated by the prize. It is rather frowned upon to take it.

The ten covers

According to Edmond de Goncourt’s wishes, this literary society is made up of ten members, necessarily “men of letters”. Since 1914, the “Ten” meet at the Drouant restaurant, not far from the Opera in Paris. The first Tuesday of each month, except in summer, they have lunch in the Goncourt salon on the first floor.

In 1961, as a counterpart to the armchairs of the Académie française, the idea of ​​engraving ten place settings in the name of the holders was suggested. In 2020, Camille Laurens and Pascal Bruckner made their entry respectively as Seventh and Premier covered.





The prize is awarded at the beginning of November to Drouant, with the exception of the year 2020, marked by the health crisis. The vote is oral: before each ballot, a juror is drawn by lot to express his choice. And so on. During the first ten rounds, the prize can only be awarded by absolute majority. From the eleventh to the thirteenth round, the relative majority is sufficient. In the event of a tie, the vote of the president decides.

Only Michel Tournier in 1970 won the Prize unanimously for The king of the Alders.

The biggest failures

Le Goncourt 1913 ignores Marcel Proust (On the side of Swann’s), Alain Fournier (The great Meaulnes) and Valery Larbaud (AO Barnabooth) to reward Marc Elder and his People of the sea. Alain Fournier is furious. “We now know that the judgment of the Ten is an annual scandal”, rebels the newspaper l’Eclair.

Even if there were others like Yourcenar, Apollinaire or Colette, The Journey to the End of the Night is the other big miss of the Goncourt Academy. Guy Mazeline, author of the novel Wolves and winner in 1932, only remained in the posterity for having won against Louis-Ferdinand Céline. The writer slams the door of Drouant and is crowned the same day by the Renaudot prize.

The Gary Deception

The prize can only be awarded once to the same writer. With one exception: Romain Gary who received him in 1946 for The roots of the sky, then in 1975, under the pseudonym of Emile Ajar, for The life ahead.

Snub for the Goncourt institution, the deception was only revealed in 1980, after the death of the writer.

Houellebecq, three attempts

Favorite yet ousted in 1998 for Elementary particles, Michel Houellebecq misses the Goncourt walk twice again (in 2001 for Platform, in 2005 for the possibility of an island), before being awarded in 2010 for The map and the territory.

The jurors crown him in less than two minutes by seven votes against two. Welcomed like a rock star by wild journalists, the writer, until then a bad loser, said to himself “deeply happy”.