Foot OL – OL: Lopes is less crazy, Lyon finds a “very good” goalkeeper – Olympique Lyonnais

Often accused of behaving too impulsively on football fields, Anthony Lopes has put water in his wine and Olympique Lyonnais takes advantage.

The supporters of Olympique Lyonnais, even the most fierce, have not denied that last season, Anthony Lopes had not really released a huge season. The Portuguese international goalkeeper was no longer decisive when needed, even to the point of provoking many criticisms in the stands of the Groupama Stadium. To explain this drop in speed, an explanation quickly came out, Anthony Lopes would be touched more than he wants to show by the critics on his very rough style, several “incidents” having concerned him, for example on occasion a muscular outing against Kylian Mbappé during an OL-PSG, or a brutal charge in the back of Romain Thomas during the Angers-Lyon match in November 2020. Faced with a deluge of very critical comments, the Lyon goalkeeper , of not very talkative nature, had withdrawn and this probably largely contributed to this big slump.





Anthony Lopes forgets the controversies and Onana, Lyon breathes

However, Anthony Lopes understood well that he should not lock himself in this situation, and he worked on this aspect of his game, aware that he had to temper certain excesses, especially since this summer Peter Bosz has clearly planned to put him in competition with André Onana. And as luck would have it, with a less aggressive style, the Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper is back to his best level, as we saw again last Saturday during the reception of Lens. Faced with RCL attackers, Anthony Lopes held the house until the last second, depriving the Northerners of the point of draw. Returned to Lyon as goalkeeper coach, Rémy Vercoutre said all the good he thought of the OL goalkeeper. ” I told him: “You have to stay in the game and let us win”. And that’s what he did. This is the difference between good goalkeepers and very good goalkeepers, Antho is a very good », Confided the former goalkeeper of Olympique Lyonnais, convinced that this season Peter Bosz can count on a calm goalkeeper, but overmotivated.