Foot OL – OL: Shaqiri, Lyon who mourns their 6 million euros? – Olympique Lyonnais

Arrived in Lyon with the label of player of FC Liverpool, Xherdan Shaqiri does not find his place at all in the workforce of Peter Bosz. And obviously time is not on its side.

” I think that OL is a club with a great history, this club must win titles, of course play in the Champions League, and play at the highest level of football. That’s why I came here, the project is important to me, I share the vision of the club that wants to move forward, move forward and come back to where it has already been “. On August 24, after the officialization of his signature at Olympique Lyonnais, Xherdan Shaqiri announced the color, he did not commit until 2024 with OL to quietly prepare for his retirement after having refueled. titles in the Liverpool jersey. At 30, the Swiss international striker therefore arrived with a motivation equal to the 6 million euros spent by Jean-Michel Aulas to bring him from the Premier League, the president of Lyon also granting a substantial salary of 300,000. euros per month in Shaqiri. A good effort in a period when Lyon must still be careful about its expenses. Less than three months after this transfer, the first assessment is not very favorable for the Swiss striker, who is struggling to win in eleven of Peter Bosz. Yet the Dutch coach knows and appreciates the Nati player, but not to the point of aligning him at all costs.





Shaqiri, the error of the transfer window of Lyon? Not so fast

If it is not yet time to affix a label ” panic buy On the back of Xherdan Shaqiri, real doubts are beginning to emerge within the leaders of Olympique Lyonnais. ” Questions even appear internally (…) It is far too early to speak of a casting error, but at this level of investment, the Rhone club hopes to avoid a sporting and financial failure. », Explains Hervé Penot in the sports daily. Because it is obvious, if Peter Bosz wanted to install Shaqiri on the Lyon attack front, the Swiss player is not the expected winger, especially because he does not have the cash to help Léo Dubois. The Lyon coach could be tempted to place him in a more central position, but would then pose a hell of a problem as he would be in competition with Houssem Aouar. And the latter demonstrated it against RC Lens, he is on track to become the real Houssem Aouar again, a player on whom Olympique Lyonnais can count to go very far. To the sorcerer Peter Bosz to work a miracle so as not to regret the investment made to afford Xherdan Shaqiri.