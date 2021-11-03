Football England – Ang: Pogba’s arrogance no longer passes to Manchester United

Again disappointing against Atalanta Bergamo (2-2) Tuesday in the Champions League, Paul Pogba has not escaped criticism from Paul Scholes. For the former Mancunian, the Manchester United midfielder, considered immature, needs to be surrounded by one or more experienced elements.

Impressive at the very start of the season, Paul Pogba (28) was quick to fall back into his pitfalls. The Manchester United midfielder has again lost his place of holder by dint of stringing irregular performances. Another example on Tuesday when the French disappointed against Atalanta Bergamo (2-2) in the Champions League. What annoy the former Mancunien Paul Scholes who no longer supports the immaturity or the arrogance of Paul Pogba.





” Paul Pogba needs someone who is on his back all the time, someone he totally respects, he needs the experience behind him, commented the BT Sport consultant. How old is he ? He is a very experienced player. But he is one of those players who will stay exactly the same at 35. He always does the same stupid things, like when he keeps keeping the ball to show how strong and technical he is. The most important thing with Pogba is his focus. Sometimes he is in the moonlight. “

Raiola accuses Solskjaer

” You think back to the Juventus Turin team he played in, where he was brilliant and that was why they recruited him, recalled Paul Scholes. There was experience around him: Pirlo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Buffon, an aggressive trainer. He will need this treatment until he is 35 years old. According to the German daily Bild, this is not the opinion of Mino Raiola. Paul Pogba’s agent prefers to blame manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his player’s poor performance. Suffice to say that the international tricolor is heading more than ever towards a departure at the end of the contract next summer.