Football Ligue 1 – PSG-Nice, Canal + wants to humiliate Ligue 1

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice, the top two in the current Ligue 1 standings, will be broadcast on Canal + Décalé. The channel shows that L1 is nothing more than a second choice program.

Even if we do not know the classification of Ligue 1 at the start of the 16th day of the Championship, scheduled for midweek on December 1, it is obvious that the match between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice, scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Parc des Princes, will be one of the peaks of our Championship. For the moment, PSG is ahead of Christophe Galtier’s team by 8 points, and a lot can happen between now and this 16th day of Ligue 1, but it is certain that the poster is the most attractive of the ten on the menu for this evening. If Amazon Prime Video has chosen the Nantes-OM match as the first choice, for its part Canal + has chosen Rennes-Lille to switch to Canal + Sport, while the famous PSG-Nice will be broadcast on Canal + Décalé. Obviously, almost all Canal + subscribers have staggered access to Canal +, and the damage is not enormous. But it is obvious, by putting this eagerly awaited Ligue 1 match on a not premium channel at all, Maxime Saada and the leaders of the encrypted channel want to demonstrate to the leaders of the clubs and the LFP that the French Championship does not. is more of a major program.





PSG-Nice, a third-choice match for Canal +

All this confirms that Canal + still cannot digest that Vincent Labrune and the clubs preferred Amazon last spring for the acquisition of 80% of the TV rights in Ligue 1 and that the Bolloré group is still ready to definitely turn its back on the Championship. from France, preferring to bet on the Champions League which for its part is entitled to the honors of Canal + Premium, as will be the case this Wednesday evening for Leipzig-PSG. As a C + executive said, having the Champions League in its catalog allows the channel to take L1 high, and no longer really make it a featured program on its antenna, a situation that should last.