    Football Lille – LdC: VAR deprives Lille of an obvious penalty

    LdC: VAR deprives Lille of an obvious penalty

    Posted In: LOSC.
    By Claude Dautel

    Led 1-0 after a goal from Ocampos in the 15th minute, LOSC could have benefited from an obvious penalty following a brush from Delaney on David in the box. Despite the viewing of the VAR, the referee did not award a penalty to Lille to the greater anger of Jocelyn Gourvennec and his players.

    On social networks, the action was commented on, and not really to the glory of the referee of this Champions League match whose importance is enormous for Sevilla and Lille. A few minutes later, and still after using the VAR, a penalty was this time awarded to LOSC, following a new fault from Delaney on Bamba, and it was David who equalized (1-1, 42nd).



