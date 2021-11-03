Football Lille – LdC: VAR deprives Lille of an obvious penalty

Icon Sport
Posted In: LOSC.
Led 1-0 after a goal from Ocampos in the 15th minute, LOSC could have benefited from an obvious penalty following a brush from Delaney on David in the box. Despite the viewing of the VAR, the referee did not award a penalty to Lille to the greater anger of Jocelyn Gourvennec and his players.
PENALTY NOT SIFLEE !!! 🙀🙀#SEVLOSC pic.twitter.com/0lXCUN0N19
– Friedrich Maxime (@MaximeFriedrich) November 2, 2021
On social networks, the action was commented on, and not really to the glory of the referee of this Champions League match whose importance is enormous for Sevilla and Lille. A few minutes later, and still after using the VAR, a penalty was this time awarded to LOSC, following a new fault from Delaney on Bamba, and it was David who equalized (1-1, 42nd).
#SEVLOSC pic.twitter.com/z0IfJNEdBX
– Out of Context LOSC (@OOCLOSC) November 2, 2021
I salute David Berger’s calm on the most obvious penalty in the history of the 21st century. Elegance in the face of indecency.#SEVLOSC
– Grégoire Margotton (@gregmargotton) November 2, 2021
Referees during LOSC matches #SEVLOSC pic.twitter.com/sREYCmnWwL
– Boris (Борис) (@Boris_Sim) November 2, 2021