For astronaut Thomas Pesquet, it’s already time to return to Earth

Time flies on Earth …

The images of Thomas Pesquet boarding SpaceX’s Dragon capsule in his futuristic suit appear so close. Yet more than six months have already passed since April 23, 2021, which saw the French take off from Cape Canaveral to join the International Space Station (ISS), for the second time in his career as an astronaut for the European Space Agency. (ESA), after a first mission in 2017.

The Normand is now the Frenchman who has spent the most time in space, well ahead with 393 days, the previous record held by Jean-Loup Chrétien (209 days). He even benefited from a little “rab” since the takeoff of the Dragon capsule which will bring him back to Earth scheduled for October 31 was postponed to at least Saturday due to a storm warning over Florida. But after a quick stint with the crew arriving to take over, Pesquet and his teammates will begin the return journey in the days that follow. It is imminent.

How will the return be?

The four astronauts and NASA are going look out for the right moment to start the descent. “



That



will only intervene if the weather is favorable. No question of landing in a raging sea. After, the descent

can last from 4-5 a.m. to 8 p.m., depending on the trajectory», Specifies Rémi Canton, project manager of Mission Alpha for CNES and friend of Thomas Pesquet.

“When the capsule enters the atmosphere, it rubs, it heats up to over 1000 ºC around, we lose communications. Then the parachutes are deployed until the landing in the Gulf of Mexico, where a boat will be positioned to recover the crew. It shakes throughout the sequence.”

Will we see images of the French astronaut’s exit? Not sure. “For the first crew, Crew-1, who returned in May, the image was cut by NASA as soon as the capsule was opened, no doubt to preserve crew members inconvenienced by the descent.“

And in the days to come?

After a brief stint in Florida, Thomas Pesquet will be driven to Houston, then to the ESA premises in Cologne where he will be able to find his loved ones and… his earthly sensations. “At first, everything is heavy, right down to your tongue, your jaw. Grabbing a drink and brushing your teeth are not so easy things to do. We must regain balance, the brain must readjust to receive a lot of information that it no longer had», Explains Rémi Canton.

Next? “He will take rest, but not only. There is a program of sample collection and post-stay measurements to be carried out for three weeks, otherwise we would lose scientific results. Then he returned to Houston in early December. The public agenda will come after, but probably not before 2022.“

Objective moon?

At 43, Thomas Pesquet’s space career is far from over. In theory, the French should no longer return to the ISS. But the rest could be played 380,000 kilometers from here, in the future American station around the Moon, by 2025-2026. Thomas Pesquet has already expressed his desire to be there many times.

“NASA gave three places to ESA, of which France is a major contributor, and Thomas is now an experienced and healthy astronaut. He ticks all the boxes“, Believes Rémi Canton, who nevertheless calls for caution. “So much can happen by then, a political hazard, a medical contraindication, a delay in the program …“