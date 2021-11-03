“For some adventurers, anything goes”

After his release from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Clémence Castel reacts to the wave of cyber-harassment to which several adventurers of this All-Stars.
Just permanently eliminated from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Clemence Castel interviewed TV-Leisure in which she draws the (positive) assessment of her adventure. “I played as I wanted, with a little more panache than the other times. And by taking responsibility for my choices and exposing myself more. It was my goal and it was achieved I think. I did the Koh-Lanta that I wanted to do“thus slips us the double-winner of the survival game of TF1. Clémence Castel also evokes the attitude of certain adventurers like Alix who betrayed her despite her nice gift (an immunity amulet) offered a few weeks ago. Or well again Coumba, always very recovered after being ousted by the Ambassadors. Two very disparaged profiles on social networks, some viewers not hesitating to insult or threaten them.intolerable“for TF1 and production, which had to step up to the plate.
“For some candidates, anything is allowed. Even to betray.”
Asked by TV-Leisure, Clémence Castel spoke on the subject: “First of all I want to say that absolutely nothing justifies these insults! And even if there are betrayals, it all depends on how you see the game. For some candidates, it’s a game so anything is allowed, even to betray. Which they wouldn’t do in real life. Others, including me, consider that the human side comes into play and that there are therefore limits to be had. But each candidate has a different positioning.“And to be delighted to be protected from this cyber-harassment:”My way of playing goes a little better in the eyes of people because I also give myself limits in my way of speaking. I prefer to say nothing rather than criticize gratuitously. And in strategies, my choices must be justified and consistent. That is why I have this chance to be preserved. I get lots of very positive messages, as long as it lasts!“