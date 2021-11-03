Former police officer, ex-offender and anti-racist activist … Eric Adams, future mayor of New York with an extraordinary career

PORTRAIT – Moderate Democrat Eric Adams is the frontrunner to succeed Bill de Blasio as mayor of New York. This former policeman could become the second African-American mayor of the economic capital of the United States.

Will his atypical career lead him to New York City Hall? This Tuesday, New Yorkers are called to the polls to elect the successor to Bill de Blasio, who will bow out on December 31. Democratic candidate Eric Adams, 61, appears as the big favorite against Republican Curtis Sliwa, six years his senior. However, nothing in his unusual trajectory foreshadowed one day that he would take over the American megalopolis. Born to a housemaid mother and a butcher father, in a working-class neighborhood in Queens, Eric Adams began his career in the police ranks. A vocation drawn from his experience of “young offender”, when he was 15, as he likes to say. Violently arrested by the police, forced to stay in prison in a center for minors, he then decides to “change the system from the inside”. He eventually spent 22 years in the police force, until he reached the rank of captain.

Positioning to the right of the Democratic Party

Deeply anti-racist, in 1995 he founded a union to fight against this scourge and protect the black community, within the largest police force in the United States. Almost two decades later, the institution is still regularly pointed out, accused of turning a blind eye to violent agents, even recently during demonstrations. Black Lives Matter.

In 2006, he left the police to join the political world. He was elected to the New York Senate, then president of the Brooklyn borough, a position he has held for eight years. But his old profession remains at the heart of his concerns. Unlike New York’s representative in the House of Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Eric Adams remains far from the left wing of the Democratic Party. The star of the party favored him one of his opponents, Maya Wiley, who came third in the Democratic primary for this election. Briefly enrolled in the ranks of the Republican Party, the candidate for mayor of New York wants in particular to be intractable in the face of crimes and misdemeanors. For this, he refuses to reduce the budgets allocated to the police. Eric Adams has focused his campaign on an increase in shootings (+ 32% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020).

Supported by the conservative New York Post daily

He also presents himself as close to financial circles, and affirms that with him in power, “New York will no longer be anti-business”. He opposes, for example, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s flagship proposal of “tax the rich”. “65,000 people pay 51% of our taxes”, replies Eric Adams, estimating that if these thousands of taxpayers leave, the city of New York “will no longer be able to have firefighters or teachers.” Positions which have even enabled it to benefit from the support of New York Post, a conservative newspaper, which devoted an editorial to it at the end of October. The authors then qualified Eric Adams as “enthusiastic choice” for the town hall of the megalopolis of eight million inhabitants, and candidate the “better placed to fight crime and disturbances of public order”. If elected on Tuesday, the former police officer, who became vegan after a diabetes alert, will become the second African-American mayor of New York, after David Dinkins in the early 1990s.

