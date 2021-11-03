Formula 1 | F1 wants ‘smaller, lighter’ cars for 2026

The all-new F1s of 2022 have yet to launch, but Formula 1 is already looking to the next generation of cars that are expected to arrive in 2026.

Next year, the radically different cars should be slightly slower but much easier to drive and favorable for overtaking.

But in recent months, F1 has also started to actively plan for 2026, when engine rules will be changed to be greener, simpler and cheaper.

And the next step, according to FIA Technical Director Pat Symonds, is for 2026 F1s to follow a similar prescription. And the enemy of any car for its efficiency is weight.

“Not only engines, but also cars have to become more durable. The only way to do that is to use the formula ‘smaller, lighter, more efficient’.”

Indeed, the F1 cars of 2022 will be even heavier: the minimum weight will be 792 kilos, more than 100 more than when the first F1 hybrids of 2014 appeared! And 150 more than the V8-powered F1 cars that were used until 2013.

So, by 2026, the cars will be smaller and lighter, with a shorter wheelbase and a narrower chassis. And the brakes will be smaller thanks to a greater reliance on aerodynamics and engine braking.

“Theoretically, the engine brake could take care of everything,” adds Symonds, “but there are still times when the rider has to brake without the battery being charged.”

F1 sporting director Ross Brawn, who was outlining the direction F1 is taking in 2022 yesterday, bounced back to his FIA colleague's comments.





“Yes, the current F1 cars are huge. We’re looking at a new power unit for 2026. And a new car will go with it. And that’s one of the main goals: can we gain weight? It’s a challenge with it. a hybrid car and with all the safety initiatives we have on cars these days. “

“Can we have a lighter car – can we have a smaller car? We believe we can. We believe that in 2026 there will be a real chance of having a much more compact car.”

As well as being heavy, F1s are also two meters wide and five meters long, as they were enlarged in 2017 as part of an effort to make F1s faster and more aggressive. But this was to the detriment of overtaking.

However, Brawn is optimistic that this will start fine tuning as early as 2022 as the cars are expected to produce less dirty air and Pirelli is reporting positive feedback from its development work on the 18 inch tires which should stand up better to more aggressive driving. .

“The teams are cooperative enough to share what they are doing in terms of development with the FIA. The FIA ​​sees nothing that needs to sound the alarm. But it’s when we see the real cars on the track that we can get them. assess.”

“I am optimistic both with the cars and with the 18 inch tires. The tire development that Pirelli has done is now very encouraging. I am optimistic about the whole package.”