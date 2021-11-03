Formula 1 | Reverse grids back in current F1 discussions

In the series of upcoming discussions on the rules for 2022, which we have been reporting to you in full since last night, here is one that still risks dividing fans: inverted grids are back on the agenda in Formula 1.

The idea has been suggested several times, with Liberty Media keen to continue to generate excitement among new fans while continuing to keep existing ones happy. But current F1 fans have already largely dismissed the idea in the F1 poll, as have some drivers like Sebastian Vettel, who recently called the concept “full bullshit”.

So how do you manage to sneak it in? The new idea is that the inverted grid, perhaps only applying to the first 8 or 10 places, be reserved only for future sprint races (6 rounds scheduled for 2022).





F1 sporting director Ross Brawn says “It may be something for the future. We are doing it step by step. I do not know if this is an idea that will be retained for 2022 because there are already a lot of things that will change.”

The reverse grid proposal will be discussed, like the others, ahead of the World Motorsport Council meeting next month.

But the main plan remains that the Friday qualifiers determine the official pole position as well as the final grid order for the Grand Prix. It remains to be seen whether this pole will apply to the sprint on Saturday or if we will have an inverted grid in the first half of the peloton …