Fortnite game to bid farewell to China

is preparing to turn its back on a second autocratic entity, after having excessively denounced the commercial policy of the virtual store of, we will remember the hazardous parallel made with the work of 1984, the publisher announced the imminent closure of the game servers necessary for the games of Chinese players. This will be effective from November 15 at 11 a.m.

This decision could have been taken following various restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on our preferred medium, since this summer, minors are no longer allowed to play multiplayer video games on weekdays and have a limited time, three hours, on weekdays. weekend.

The company Trencent, the second majority shareholder of Epic Games, greatly supports the injunctions of the Chinese government, by having imposed facial recognition on smartphones and tablets, in order to prevent minors from engaging in their favorite activity during the week.





/>



In the aftermath of this announcement, on October 31, Chinese players could no longer create new accounts.

Let us not forget that the version accessible in China, of the game Fortnite, differed widely from that known in other territories. The parts had been redesigned to be shorter. All references to death had to be removed and the characters were presented as holograms, so that Chinese players did not identify with their avatars. Finally, the micro-transaction system was not present in this version of the game, so we can doubt the profitability of Epic Games’ game on Chinese territory, the publisher does indeed benefit from purchases of additional content ( skin, clothing …) of the players.