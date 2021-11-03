News tip Forza Horizon 5: the complete list of achievements is available

Forza Horizon 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this end of the year. The game from Playground Games, unveiled at the last E3 during the Microsoft conference, is undoubtedly the title arousing the most enthusiasm among PC and Xbox players with Halo Infinite. Today we invite you to discover the complete list of successes!

It’s no secret that Forza Horizon 5 is highly anticipated. This new iteration of the successful franchise of Playground Games acts as a technological showcase for Microsoft Studios, in addition to offering open world gameplay halfway between pure arcade and simulation in a Mexico larger than life. While waiting for the arrival of this Microsoft exclusive on PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One on November 9, we invite you to discover the complete list of 53 achievements that contains the game, which should make you see the country!

Achievements worth 10 G

See you at the Horizon Mexico festival.

Complete a Horizon Race.

Complete the Gathering in the Wings.

Take part in a Horizon Arcade event.

Unlock the first player house.

Buy your first car at the auto show.

Set up the Horizon Wilds antenna.

The race in the rough

Set up the Horizon Street Scene antenna.

Set up the Horizon Apex antenna.

Set up the Horizon Baja antenna.

Set up the Horizon Rush antenna.

How to run against friends

Obtain 3 stars in the “Tristan” chapter of the Horizon story “Born Fast”.

Complete your first Horizon Tour race.

Show me what you can do!

Take part in a Trial Lab event created by another player.

Thank a player by giving them Kudos.

Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for the Promo Horizon.

Win a Forza Edition car in a raffle or super raffle.

Earn a builder bonus.

Very valuable object

Discover and photograph Tlaloc’s golden totem pole.

Complete 5 Seasonal Destroyable Challenges.

Destroy 500 cacti during the wet season in Mexico.

Take a photo of the car with monarch butterflies at the Balderrama Hotel at dawn.

Dust on the lens

Take a photo of the Gran Telescopio and a sandstorm.

Take a photo during a tropical storm.

Send a gift to another player.

Win any Horizon Open event.





New waves

‘Find a location to place the Horizon Pulse radio transmitter.

Achievements worth 20 G

Start a new chapter of the Horizon adventure.

Win each rally event.

Obtain 3 stars in all chapters of a Horizon story.

Completely complete a round of Super7.

Complete the 3rd round of the 5 Horizon Arcade themed events.

Discover and travel all the roads of Mexico.

Complete all events in a festival selection championship.

It’s in the old pots …

Restore 14 barn treasures in Mexico.

Get 3 stars at the Eagle’s Nest danger sign while driving a Ford Supervan 3.

Win the Goliath Race.

Get 3 stars to the pioneers of puerta pétrea and La Marisma in 2 minutes maximum.

Find all the treasure chests of a championship in the festival selection.

Complete 5 races on a Horizon Tour before all Drivatars.

Achievements worth 30 G

Unlock your first Horizon Final Event.

Take 50 photos of legendary cars for the Horizon Promo.

Earn a builder bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars.

Complete your first expedition.

Win your first game of Eliminator.

Win 6 different races against unbeatable Drivatars.

Win 3 Rivals events in 3 different performance classes with the same car.

Find and destroy all 250 bonus panels in Mexico.

Buy all 7 player houses.

Achievements worth 50 G

Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame.

Complete at least one festival selection activity in each season.

Run, dash and trace on the path

Win 80 different Horizon races in Mexico.

Get 294 stars with publicity stunts in Mexico.

