four-year-old girl found several weeks after missing

The little girl was found about fifty kilometers from where she had disappeared, a campsite. Her alleged kidnapper has been arrested and is currently being questioned by investigators.

A four-year-old girl, missing since October 16 in Australia, was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning, relates CNN. The little girl, who had disappeared while camping in a tent with her parents, in the west of the country, was found about fifty kilometers away, in a house.

According to our American colleagues, a man, his alleged kidnapper, was arrested and is currently being questioned by investigators. The little girl, Cleo Smith, has been reunited with her parents.





“What good news … our prayers have been heard,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the many police officers who worked hard to find Cleo and who supported his family,” he added.

Intensive searches had been set up to find Cleo, kidnapped in the middle of the night. The authorities had notably announced a reward of one million Australian dollars (more than 600,000 euros) for any information that could help find her.